BUMI ARMADA BHD (BUAB)

BUMI ARMADA BHD (BUAB)
Bumi Armada Bhd : Swings to 2Q Loss of MYR585.48 Million

08/29/2018 | 04:09am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) reported a net loss for the second quarter, mainly because of sharply higher cost of sales and impairment losses.

The company swung to a net loss of 585.48 million ringgit ($142.6 million) for the three months ended June 30 from a net profit of MYR116.59 million a year earlier, Bumi Armada said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The latest quarterly result brought its first-half net loss to MYR537.06 million, versus a net profit of MYR164.70 million a year earlier. The mean estimate for Bumi Armada's 2018 net profit is MYR442.03 million, according to a poll by Eikon.

Revenue during the quarter slipped 5.8% to MYR654.04 million from MYR694.42 million a year earlier.

Bumi Armada, which is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said oil companies continue to remain cautious on committing new capital to new projects despite higher oil prices since the beginning of the year.

Activity in the offshore support vessel sector remains weak and it only expects utilization of its offshore-support-vessel fleet to improve when oil companies start to increase their exploration drilling activities, Bumi Armada said.

Bumi Armada "is reassessing its strategy in respect of the OSV segment," it added.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 2 679 M
EBIT 2018 744 M
Net income 2018 442 M
Debt 2018 9 343 M
Yield 2018 0,79%
P/E ratio 2018 8,93
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
EV / Sales 2018 5,01x
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
Capitalization 4 091 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 0,96  MYR
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Andre Harland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ali Redhauddin bin Tunku Muhriz Chairman
James Ellis Senior VP-Floating Production & Operation
Pierre Philippe Georges Savy Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Solinas Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMI ARMADA BHD999
SUBSEA 7-6.18%4 537
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED39.65%4 009
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY66.43%3 963
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING1.46%3 799
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 414
