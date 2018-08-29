Bumi Armada Bhd : Swings to 2Q Loss of MYR585.48 Million

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) reported a net loss for the second quarter, mainly because of sharply higher cost of sales and impairment losses.

The company swung to a net loss of 585.48 million ringgit ($142.6 million) for the three months ended June 30 from a net profit of MYR116.59 million a year earlier, Bumi Armada said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The latest quarterly result brought its first-half net loss to MYR537.06 million, versus a net profit of MYR164.70 million a year earlier. The mean estimate for Bumi Armada's 2018 net profit is MYR442.03 million, according to a poll by Eikon.

Revenue during the quarter slipped 5.8% to MYR654.04 million from MYR694.42 million a year earlier.

Bumi Armada, which is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said oil companies continue to remain cautious on committing new capital to new projects despite higher oil prices since the beginning of the year.

Activity in the offshore support vessel sector remains weak and it only expects utilization of its offshore-support-vessel fleet to improve when oil companies start to increase their exploration drilling activities, Bumi Armada said.

Bumi Armada "is reassessing its strategy in respect of the OSV segment," it added.

