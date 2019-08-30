Bumi Armada Bhd Swung to Net Profit in 2Q

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Offshore oil field-services group Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) swung to net profit in the second quarter, it said Friday.

The Malaysian group made a profit of 78.21 million ringgit ($18.5 million) in the quarter compared with a net loss of MYR585.48 million in the same period a year ago.

Bumi Armada, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, attributed the improved performance to lower sales costs and administrative expenses, as well as the absence of any impairments.

Revenue declined 18% to MYR535.64 million from MYR654.04 million a year ago, the company said.

Moving forward, Bumi Armada said it will continue to focus on reducing costs and debt, monetizing assets and other areas to improve its prospects.

Shares of Bumi Armada ended the midday break 9.1% higher at MYR0.24 prior to the earnings release.

