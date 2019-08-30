Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Bumi Armada Bhd    ARMADA   MYL5210OO009

BUMI ARMADA BHD

(ARMADA)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- MYR   --.--%
01:24aBumi Armada Bhd Swung to Net Profit in 2Q
DJ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bumi Armada Bhd Swung to Net Profit in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:24am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Offshore oil field-services group Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) swung to net profit in the second quarter, it said Friday.

The Malaysian group made a profit of 78.21 million ringgit ($18.5 million) in the quarter compared with a net loss of MYR585.48 million in the same period a year ago.

Bumi Armada, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, attributed the improved performance to lower sales costs and administrative expenses, as well as the absence of any impairments.

Revenue declined 18% to MYR535.64 million from MYR654.04 million a year ago, the company said.

Moving forward, Bumi Armada said it will continue to focus on reducing costs and debt, monetizing assets and other areas to improve its prospects.

Shares of Bumi Armada ended the midday break 9.1% higher at MYR0.24 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUMI ARMADA BHD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 61.06 Delayed Quote.7.85%
WTI -0.02% 56.55 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUMI ARMADA BHD
01:24aBumi Armada Bhd Swung to Net Profit in 2Q
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 2 409 M
EBIT 2019 664 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Debt 2019 9 483 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 5,19x
P/E ratio 2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 1 292 M
Chart BUMI ARMADA BHD
Duration : Period :
Bumi Armada Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,29  MYR
Last Close Price 0,22  MYR
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Andre Harland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ali Redhauddin bin Tunku Muhriz Chairman
James Ellis Senior VP-Floating Production & Operation
Luke Christopher Targett Chief Financial Officer
Alexandra Elisabeth Johanna Maria Schaapveld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMI ARMADA BHD300
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED8.23%4 337
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.12%3 209
SUBSEA 72.63%2 855
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY0.43%2 731
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group