Bumi Resources Tbk PT : Company Announcement_Listing of Additional Shares_OWK Conversion_English

08/20/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

Bakrie Tower, 12th floor Kompleks Rasuna Epicentrum Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940 Website:www.bumiresources.com

Company Announcement

Jakarta, 20 August 2018

It is hereby informed that on 7 August 2018; 116,132,403,862 units of Obligasi Wajib Konversi ("OWK") at Rp 1/each have been converted by the holders into 96,454,844 new Companysharesata conversion price of Rp1,204.01 per share.

The new shares have already been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX") on listing date of 15 August 2018 and trading date of 15 August 2018. To date, OWK that have been converted is 118,988,975,450 at Rp 1/each have being converted into 98,827,396 new Bumi shares at a conversion price of Rp1,204.01/ share.

Thenumber of outstanding BUMI shares currentlylisted on the IDX now stands at

65,475,384,020 compared with 65,376,556,624 at the time of the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:16:02 UTC
