Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 ending on 31 Mar 2020

Ref: SET 63/08 28 April 2020 Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter 2020 results To: Directors and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand Bumrungrad Hospital PCL. Management Discussion and Analysis for Consolidated 1Q20 results 28 April 2020 Summary Due to the highly disruptive impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 1Q20, including the national lockdown in Thailand and travel bans in all international countries, the Company reported Total revenues in 1Q20 of Baht 4,179 million. This amount represented an 11.7% decrease from 1Q19 revenues of Baht 4,733 million. As a result of COVID-19, Net profit for 1Q20 decreased by 29.2% to Baht 765 million from Baht 1,081 million in 1Q19, with Net profit margin at 18.3% in 1Q20, compared to 22.8% in 1Q19. Details of the management discussion and analysis follow: Income statements Quarterly Operational Performance The Company reported Revenues from hospital operations of Baht 4,090 million, an 12.0% decrease year-over-year from Baht 4,650 million in 1Q19. This was mostly due to a decrease in revenues from Thai patients and non-Thai patients by 2.5% and 16.4%, respectively. As a result, the revenue contribution from Thai patients was 34.7%, whereas revenue from non-Thai patients was 65.3% for 1Q20 compared with 31.3% and 68.7%, respectively, for 1Q19. Page 1

Operating Expenses and EBITDA (Unit: Baht million) 1Q20 1Q19 Change Cost of hospital operations 2,297 2,495 7.9% Selling expenses 94 115 18.2% Administrative expenses 819 765 -7.1% EBITDA 1,238 1,621 -23.6% EBITDA Margin 29.9% 34.5% The Company reported Cost of hospital operations (including Depreciation and amortization) of Baht 2,297 million for 1Q20, resulting in a 7.9% decrease year-over-year from Baht 2,495 million in 1Q19. The variance was mostly due to Baht 160 million decrease in physicians' fees and Baht 28 million less supply costs, which were in line with the decrease in Revenues from hospital operations. This contributed to the percentage of cost to Revenues from hospital operations of 56.2% in 1Q20 compared with 53.7% in 1Q19. Selling expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 94 million in 1Q20, or 18.2% decrease year-over-year from Baht 115 million in 1Q19. The variance was mostly due to Baht 25 million decrease in marketing expenses. Administrative expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 819 million in 1Q20, or 7.1% more year-over-year from Baht 765 million in 1Q19. The variance was mostly due to Baht 34 million increase in software support and maintenance, mostly due to TrakCare software support and maintenance and IT support services and Baht 21 million more consulting fees. EBITDA decreased by 23.6% year-over-year to Baht 1,238 million in 1Q20 from Baht 1,621 million in 1Q19, with an EBITDA margin of 29.9% in 1Q20 compared to 34.5% in 1Q19. The impact of TFRS 16 Leases, effective on 1 January 2020, and ongoing capital spending contributed to higher 1Q20 Depreciation and amortization of Baht 311 million from Baht 298 million in 1Q19. Corporate income tax of Baht 166 million in 1Q20, a decrease from Baht 242 million in 1Q19. The variance was mostly due to the decrease in taxable operating profit. Basic EPS was Baht 1.03 in 1Q20, compared to Baht 1.48 in 1Q19, while 1Q20 Diluted EPS was Baht 0.88, compared to Baht 1.25 in 1Q19. Income statements (Unit: Baht million) 1Q20 1Q19 Change Revenues from hospital operations 4,090 4,650 -12.0% Total revenues 4,179 4,733 -11.7% EBITDA 1,238 1,621 -23.6% Net profit 765 1,081 -29.2% EBITDA margin 29.9% 34.5% Net profit margin 18.3% 22.8% Page 2

EPS (Unit: Baht) 1Q20 1Q19 Change EPS - Basic 1.03 1.48 -30.6% EPS - Fully Diluted 0.88 1.25 -29.2% Statements of financial position As at 31 March 2020, the Company reported Total current assets of Baht 13,401 million, an increase from Baht 11,736 million as at 31 December 2019. The variance was mostly due to a net increase of Baht 1,297 million in Cash, Cash equivalents and Other current financial assets, mainly as a result of Baht 843 million cash from operating activities and Baht 666 million reclassification of Other non-current financial assets to Other current financial assets. Trade receivables were Baht 3,008 million as at 31 March 2020 versus Baht 2,742 million as at 31 December 2019. The collection period was 69.1 days as at 31 March 2020 compared to 56.7 days as at 31 December 2019, mostly due to revenues and the collection periods associated with certain Middle East accounts. Total non-current assets decreased to Baht 13,840 million as at 31 March 2020 from Baht 14,445 million as at 31 December 2019, mostly due Baht 666 million reclassification of Other non-current financial assets to Other current financial assets, offset with Baht 81 million increase in Right-of-use assets according to TFRS 16 Leases effective on 1 January 2020 under the modified retrospective method. Total current liabilities were Baht 2,831 million as at 31 March 2020, an increase from Baht 2,639 million as at 31 December 2019. The variance was mostly due to Baht 158 million additional Corporate Income tax payable associated with 1Q20 taxable operating profit. Non-current liabilities were Baht 3,360 million as at 31 March 2020, an increase from Baht 3,277 million as at 31 December 2019. The variance was mostly due to Baht 50 million Liabilities under finance lease agreements - net of current portion according to TFRS 16 Leases as noted above. The Company's Interest coverage ratio was 38.2x in 1Q20 compared to 51.6x in 1Q19, due to decrease in EBITDA. Total shareholders' equity grew to Baht 21,050 million as at 31 March 2020 from Baht 20,265 million as at 31 December 2019. This increase resulted mostly from the Company's 1Q20 Net profit of Baht 765 million. Average return on assets (ROA) was 11.5% in 1Q20, compared to 14.7% in 2019. Average return on equity (ROE) was 14.8% in 1Q20, compared to 19.2% in 2019. Unit: Baht million 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 Change Total assets 27,242 26,181 4.1% Total liabilities 6,192 5,916 4.7% Total shareholders' equity 21,050 20,265 3.9% Page 3

1Q20 1Q19 Interest coverage ratio (x) 38.2* 51.6 After adding back the 1Q20 capitalized interest expenses related to the campus expansion. 1Q20 2019 Average collection period (days) 69.1 56.7 Average inventory period (days) 14.8 13.6 Average payables period (days) 30.6 28.7 Net debt to equity (x) 0.1 0.0 Average return on assets (%) 11.5% 14.7% Average return on equity (%) 14.8% 19.2% Cash flow statements The Company's Net cash flows from operating activities in 1Q20 were Baht 843 million, compared to Baht 1,663 million in 1Q19. This decrease was mainly due to Baht 389 million less income from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Baht 365 million increase in Trade and other receivables. Net cash flows used in investment activities were Baht 1,398 million in 1Q20, compared to Baht 2,294 million in 1Q19. This variance was mainly due to Baht 1,867 million decrease in investments in held-to- maturity debt securities, offset with Baht 1,076 million increase in fixed deposit at banks . The Company reported Net cash flows used in financing activities of Baht 24 million in 1Q20, compared to Baht 16 million in 1Q19. This variance was mostly due to Baht 8 million repayment of lease liabilities according to TFRS 16 Leases as noted above. As a result of the above, Cash and cash equivalents was Baht 1,501 million as at 31 March 2020, compared to Baht 1,874 million as at 31 March 2019. The Company's Liquidity ratio as at 31 March 2020 was 4.7x compared to 4.4x as at 31 December 2019, while the Quick ratio as at 31 March 2020 was 1.6x compared to 1.8x as at 31 December 2019. Page 4

Unit: Baht million 1Q20 1Q19 Net cash flows from operating activities 843 1,663 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,398) (2,294) Net cash flows used in financing activities (24) (16) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (579) (648) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,501 1,874 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 Liquidity ratio (x) 4.7 4.4 Quick ratio (x) 1.6 1.8 Please be informed accordingly. Yours faithfully, (Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, MD) Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Page 5