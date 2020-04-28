Log in
Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45) (amendment)

04/28/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45) (amendment)

Security Symbol:

BH

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 March

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

765,200

1,081,397

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

1.03

1.48

Type of report (Update)

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs. Linda Lisahapanya)

The President

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 02:27:00 UTC
