BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL

(BH)
Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

05/27/2020 | 08:28am EDT

Ref SET 63/11

27 May 2020

Subject:

Notification of the resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in 2020

of Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited hereby reports the following resolutions adopted at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in 2020, held on 27 May 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Conference Center, 21st floor, Bumrungrad International Clinic Building, 33, Soi 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nua, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110:

1. Adoption of minutes of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 26, held on 24 April 2019.

The minutes were adopted by a unanimous vote of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

Agreed

553,603,950

votes,

equivalent to

100.0000%

Disagreed

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Abstained

28,300

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballot

0

Votes

equivalent to

-

  1. Acknowledgement of the Board of Directors' report on the Company's operations for 2019.
  2. Approval of the audited statements of financial position and income statements for the year ending on 31 December 2019.
    The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

Agreed

630,358,658

votes,

equivalent to

99.9999%

Disagreed

500

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Abstained

454,600

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

equivalent to

-

  1. Acknowledgement of the payments of interim dividends
  2. Approval of the re-appointment of the three directors, who retired by rotation, for another term, namely:

1.

Ms. Sophavadee

Uttamobol

Independent Director and Chairperson and Audit

Committee

2.

Mr. Chong

Toh

Member of Investment Committee and Nomination

and Remuneration Committee

3.

Mr. Bernard

Charnwut Chan

Director

SET 63-11 e

1

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting, for each individual director as follows:

1. Ms. Sophavadee Uttamobol

Agreed

565,580,861

votes,

equivalent to

89.6592%

Disagreed

65,230,797

votes,

equivalent to

10.3407%

Abstained

2,100

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

-

2. Mr. Chong Toh

Agreed

577,334,878

votes,

equivalent to

91.5225%

Disagreed

53,476,780

votes,

equivalent to

8.4774%

Abstained

2,100

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

-

3. Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan

Agreed

577,507,225

votes,

equivalent to

91.5703%

Disagreed

53,163,108

votes,

equivalent to

8.4296%

Abstained

143,425

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

-

6. Approval of the appointment of new director, namely Mr. Anon Vangvasu

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

Agreed

580,729,644

votes,

equivalent to

92.0813%

Disagreed

49,940,689

votes,

equivalent to

7.9186%

Abstained

143,425

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

-

7. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and committee members for 2020 as follows:

The total remuneration of directors and committee members for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 22.2 million.

  1. Directors' and committee members' meeting remuneration for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 5.6 million with the same rate as in 2019 as follows:

Board of Directors

(Baht/person/meeting)

Chairman

50,000

Vice Chairman

40,000

Director

30,000

SET 63-11 e

2

Committee Members

(Baht/person/meeting)

Audit Committee

Nomination and

Investment

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Chairman

50,000

50,000

50,000

Member

30,000

30,000

30,000

  1. Directors' annual remuneration for 2020 be a total of Baht 16.6 million, the same amount as in 2019, shall be allocated by Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting as follows:

Agreed

630,016,728

votes,

equivalent to

99.8736%

Disagreed

795,730

votes,

equivalent to

0.1261%

Abstained

1,300

votes,

equivalent to

0.0002%

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

8. Appointment of Ms. Kosum Cha-em, Certified Public Accountant No. 6011, Ms. Vissuta Jariyathanakorn, Certified Public Accountant No. 3853, and Ms. Sumalee Reewarabandith, Certified Public Accountant No. 3970 of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for fiscal year 2020, and fixing of their total remuneration to be no more than Baht 3,100,000.

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

Agreed

629,743,151

votes,

equivalent to

99.8304%

Disagreed

1,069,507

votes,

equivalent to

0.1695%

Abstained

1,100

votes,

equivalent to

-

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

-

9. Approval of the amendment to clause 3 of the Company's Memorandum of Association pertaining to the Company's objectives by adding the following businesses:

  1. To import, export, procure, manufacture, wholesale and retail sales of medicines for the curing and prevention of disease in humans and animals, pharmaceutical products, food supplement, all kinds of food and drink, food with special purposes, cosmetics, medical supplies, chemical products, hazardous substances, medical device and pharmaceutical equipment, as well as scientific equipment and appliances, including fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, all kinds of growth agents for plants and animals.
  2. To carry on the business of direct sale and direct market of the goods and services stipulated in the objectives or in connection with the business stipulated in the objectives.
  3. To purchase and sell goods or to provide services by electronic means via internet network.

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:

SET 63-11 e

3

Agreed

630,812,858

votes,

equivalent to

99.9998%

Disagreed

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Abstained

900

votes,

equivalent to

0.0001%

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

10. Approval of the amendments to clause 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association with respect to the registered capital to be in line with the conversion of 30,000 preferred shares to ordinary shares in February 2020, whereby clause 4 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

Clause 4

Registered capital

Baht 922,702,685

(Nine hundred twenty

two million, seven

hundred two thousand,

six hundred eighty five

baht)

divided into

922,702,685 shares

(Nine hundred twenty

two million, seven

hundred two thousand,

six hundred eighty five

shares)

with a par value of

Baht 1

(One baht)

divided into

Ordinary shares

921,521,820 shares

(Nine hundred twenty

one million, five

hundred twenty one

thousand, eight

hundred twenty shares)

Preferred shares

1,180,865 shares

(One million, one

hundred eighty

thousand, eight

hundred sixty five

shares)

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:

Agreed

630,812,258

votes,

equivalent to

99.9997%

Disagreed

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Abstained

1,500

votes,

equivalent to

0.0002%

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

11. Approval of the amendments to article 30 of the Articles of Association enabling the meetings, which must be held according to laws, to be conducted by electronic means, whereby article 30 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

Article 30. At all meeting of the Board of Directors, a quorum shall consist of at least half of the number of directors. If there is no Chairman, or if he is unable to perform his duty, the Vice Chairman shall act as a Chairman. If there is no Vice Chairman, or if he is unable to perform the duty, the directors present may elect one of the other directors in attendance at the meeting to be the Chairman of meeting.

SET 63-11 e

4

All resolutions shall require more than half of the votes of the directors who attend the meeting. One director shall have one vote. A director shall not vote for the matter he has conflict of interest. The Chairman of meeting shall have a casting vote in case of equality of votes.

The Chairman of the meeting may determine that a meeting that must be held according to laws, which includes among others the board of directors meeting, shareholders meetings and committee meetings, to be held via electronic means according to the applicable laws.

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:

Agreed

630,812,758

votes,

equivalent to

99.9998%

Disagreed

100

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Abstained

900

votes,

equivalent to

0.0001%

Voided ballots

0

votes,

equivalent to

0.0000%

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Linda Lisahapanya)

Managing Director

SET 63-11 e

5

Disclaimer

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 12:27:05 UTC
