Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

Approval of the audited statements of financial position and income statements for the year ending on 31 December 2019.

The minutes were adopted by a unanimous vote of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited hereby reports the following resolutions adopted at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in 2020, held on 27 May 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Conference Center, 21st floor, Bumrungrad International Clinic Building, 33, Soi 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nua, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110:

Directors' and committee members' meeting remuneration for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 5.6 million with the same rate as in 2019 as follows:

The total remuneration of directors and committee members for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 22.2 million.

7. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and committee members for 2020 as follows:

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting, for each individual director as follows:

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:

To carry on the business of direct sale and direct market of the goods and services stipulated in the objectives or in connection with the business stipulated in the objectives.

To import, export, procure, manufacture, wholesale and retail sales of medicines for the curing and prevention of disease in humans and animals, pharmaceutical products, food supplement, all kinds of food and drink, food with special purposes, cosmetics, medical supplies, chemical products, hazardous substances, medical device and pharmaceutical equipment, as well as scientific equipment and appliances, including fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, all kinds of growth agents for plants and animals.

9. Approval of the amendment to clause 3 of the Company's Memorandum of Association pertaining to the Company's objectives by adding the following businesses:

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:

8. Appointment of Ms. Kosum Cha-em, Certified Public Accountant No. 6011, Ms. Vissuta Jariyathanakorn, Certified Public Accountant No. 3853, and Ms. Sumalee Reewarabandith, Certified Public Accountant No. 3970 of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for fiscal year 2020, and fixing of their total remuneration to be no more than Baht 3,100,000.

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting as follows:

Directors' annual remuneration for 2020 be a total of Baht 16.6 million, the same amount as in 2019, shall be allocated by Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Agreed 630,812,858 votes, equivalent to 99.9998% Disagreed 0 votes, equivalent to 0.0000% Abstained 900 votes, equivalent to 0.0001% Voided ballots 0 votes, equivalent to 0.0000%

10. Approval of the amendments to clause 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association with respect to the registered capital to be in line with the conversion of 30,000 preferred shares to ordinary shares in February 2020, whereby clause 4 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

Clause 4 Registered capital Baht 922,702,685 (Nine hundred twenty two million, seven hundred two thousand, six hundred eighty five baht) divided into 922,702,685 shares (Nine hundred twenty two million, seven hundred two thousand, six hundred eighty five shares) with a par value of Baht 1 (One baht) divided into Ordinary shares 921,521,820 shares (Nine hundred twenty one million, five hundred twenty one thousand, eight hundred twenty shares) Preferred shares 1,180,865 shares (One million, one hundred eighty thousand, eight hundred sixty five shares)

The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:

Agreed 630,812,258 votes, equivalent to 99.9997% Disagreed 0 votes, equivalent to 0.0000% Abstained 1,500 votes, equivalent to 0.0002% Voided ballots 0 votes, equivalent to 0.0000%

11. Approval of the amendments to article 30 of the Articles of Association enabling the meetings, which must be held according to laws, to be conducted by electronic means, whereby article 30 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

Article 30. At all meeting of the Board of Directors, a quorum shall consist of at least half of the number of directors. If there is no Chairman, or if he is unable to perform his duty, the Vice Chairman shall act as a Chairman. If there is no Vice Chairman, or if he is unable to perform the duty, the directors present may elect one of the other directors in attendance at the meeting to be the Chairman of meeting.