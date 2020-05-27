Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution
0
05/27/2020 | 08:28am EDT
Ref SET 63/11
27 May 2020
Subject:
Notification of the resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in 2020
of Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited hereby reports the following resolutions adopted at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in 2020, held on 27 May 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Conference Center, 21st floor, Bumrungrad International Clinic Building, 33, Soi 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nua, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110:
1. Adoption of minutes of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 26, held on 24 April 2019.
The minutes were adopted by a unanimous vote of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:
Agreed
553,603,950
votes,
equivalent to
100.0000%
Disagreed
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
Abstained
28,300
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballot
0
Votes
equivalent to
-
Acknowledgement of the Board of Directors' report on the Company's operations for 2019.
Approval of the audited statements of financial position and income statements for the year ending on 31 December 2019.
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:
Agreed
630,358,658
votes,
equivalent to
99.9999%
Disagreed
500
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
Abstained
454,600
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
equivalent to
-
Acknowledgement of the payments of interim dividends
Approval of the re-appointment of the three directors, who retired by rotation, for another term, namely:
1.
Ms. Sophavadee
Uttamobol
Independent Director and Chairperson and Audit
Committee
2.
Mr. Chong
Toh
Member of Investment Committee and Nomination
and Remuneration Committee
3.
Mr. Bernard
Charnwut Chan
Director
SET 63-11 e
1
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting, for each individual director as follows:
1. Ms. Sophavadee Uttamobol
Agreed
565,580,861
votes,
equivalent to
89.6592%
Disagreed
65,230,797
votes,
equivalent to
10.3407%
Abstained
2,100
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
-
2. Mr. Chong Toh
Agreed
577,334,878
votes,
equivalent to
91.5225%
Disagreed
53,476,780
votes,
equivalent to
8.4774%
Abstained
2,100
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
-
3. Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan
Agreed
577,507,225
votes,
equivalent to
91.5703%
Disagreed
53,163,108
votes,
equivalent to
8.4296%
Abstained
143,425
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
-
6. Approval of the appointment of new director, namely Mr. Anon Vangvasu
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders, who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:
Agreed
580,729,644
votes,
equivalent to
92.0813%
Disagreed
49,940,689
votes,
equivalent to
7.9186%
Abstained
143,425
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
-
7. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and committee members for 2020 as follows:
The total remuneration of directors and committee members for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 22.2 million.
Directors' and committee members' meeting remuneration for 2020 shall total no more than Baht 5.6 million with the same rate as in 2019 as follows:
Board of Directors
(Baht/person/meeting)
Chairman
50,000
Vice Chairman
40,000
Director
30,000
SET 63-11 e
2
Committee Members
(Baht/person/meeting)
Audit Committee
Nomination and
Investment
Remuneration
Committee
Committee
Chairman
50,000
50,000
50,000
Member
30,000
30,000
30,000
Directors' annual remuneration for 2020 be a total of Baht 16.6 million, the same amount as in 2019, shall be allocated by Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting as follows:
Agreed
630,016,728
votes,
equivalent to
99.8736%
Disagreed
795,730
votes,
equivalent to
0.1261%
Abstained
1,300
votes,
equivalent to
0.0002%
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
8. Appointment of Ms. Kosum Cha-em, Certified Public Accountant No. 6011, Ms. Vissuta Jariyathanakorn, Certified Public Accountant No. 3853, and Ms. Sumalee Reewarabandith, Certified Public Accountant No. 3970 of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for fiscal year 2020, and fixing of their total remuneration to be no more than Baht 3,100,000.
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of a majority of the total votes of the shareholders who attended and voted at the meeting as follows:
Agreed
629,743,151
votes,
equivalent to
99.8304%
Disagreed
1,069,507
votes,
equivalent to
0.1695%
Abstained
1,100
votes,
equivalent to
-
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
-
9. Approval of the amendment to clause 3 of the Company's Memorandum of Association pertaining to the Company's objectives by adding the following businesses:
To import, export, procure, manufacture, wholesale and retail sales of medicines for the curing and prevention of disease in humans and animals, pharmaceutical products, food supplement, all kinds of food and drink, food with special purposes, cosmetics, medical supplies, chemical products, hazardous substances, medical device and pharmaceutical equipment, as well as scientific equipment and appliances, including fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, all kinds of growth agents for plants and animals.
To carry on the business of direct sale and direct market of the goods and services stipulated in the objectives or in connection with the business stipulated in the objectives.
To purchase and sell goods or to provide services by electronic means via internet network.
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:
SET 63-11 e
3
Agreed
630,812,858
votes,
equivalent to
99.9998%
Disagreed
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
Abstained
900
votes,
equivalent to
0.0001%
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
10. Approval of the amendments to clause 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association with respect to the registered capital to be in line with the conversion of 30,000 preferred shares to ordinary shares in February 2020, whereby clause 4 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:
Clause 4
Registered capital
Baht 922,702,685
(Nine hundred twenty
two million, seven
hundred two thousand,
six hundred eighty five
baht)
divided into
922,702,685 shares
(Nine hundred twenty
two million, seven
hundred two thousand,
six hundred eighty five
shares)
with a par value of
Baht 1
(One baht)
divided into
Ordinary shares
921,521,820 shares
(Nine hundred twenty
one million, five
hundred twenty one
thousand, eight
hundred twenty shares)
Preferred shares
1,180,865 shares
(One million, one
hundred eighty
thousand, eight
hundred sixty five
shares)
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:
Agreed
630,812,258
votes,
equivalent to
99.9997%
Disagreed
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
Abstained
1,500
votes,
equivalent to
0.0002%
Voided ballots
0
votes,
equivalent to
0.0000%
11. Approval of the amendments to article 30 of the Articles of Association enabling the meetings, which must be held according to laws, to be conducted by electronic means, whereby article 30 shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:
Article 30. At all meeting of the Board of Directors, a quorum shall consist of at least half of the number of directors. If there is no Chairman, or if he is unable to perform his duty, the Vice Chairman shall act as a Chairman. If there is no Vice Chairman, or if he is unable to perform the duty, the directors present may elect one of the other directors in attendance at the meeting to be the Chairman of meeting.
SET 63-11 e
4
All resolutions shall require more than half of the votes of the directors who attend the meeting. One director shall have one vote. A director shall not vote for the matter he has conflict of interest. The Chairman of meeting shall have a casting vote in case of equality of votes.
The Chairman of the meeting may determine that a meeting that must be held according to laws, which includes among others the board of directors meeting, shareholders meetings and committee meetings, to be held via electronic means according to the applicable laws.
The resolution was passed by affirmative votes of more than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders who attended the meeting and are entitled to vote, as follows:
Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 12:27:05 UTC