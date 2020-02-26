Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co Ltd    BH   TH0168A10Z01

BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD

(BH)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Acknowledgement of the tender offer for all security of BH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:01pm EST

27 February 2020

Subject:

Acknowledgement of the Tender Offer for all Securities of Bumrungrad

Hospital Public Company Limited for Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

We acknowledge that on 27 February 2020 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) wishes to make a voluntary tender offer of all securities of the Company at the price of Baht 125 per share or a higher price of not more than 20 per cent of the offering price, details of which appeared in BDMS's news dated 26 February 2020, ref. Acting PD /2020.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely yours

(Linda Lisahapanya)

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:00:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC
10:40pBANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL : to Offer Up to THB102.74 Billion for Bumrun..
DJ
10:01pBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Acknowledgement of the tender offer for all securit..
PU
10:01pBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : SET asks to see "Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer..
PU
12:19pBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of resolutions setting forth the Gener..
PU
12:19pBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 4 Ending..
PU
01/02BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of B..
PU
2019BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the joint new business model
PU
2019BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending..
PU
2019BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Reviewed Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Edi..
PU
2019BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 18 041 M
EBIT 2020 4 308 M
Net income 2020 3 588 M
Finance 2020 7 743 M
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,10x
EV / Sales2021 3,71x
Capitalization 81 630 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 142,35  THB
Last Close Price 112,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Lisahapanya Managing Director & Executive Director
Chai Sophonpanich Chairman
Artirat Charukitpipat Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Beasley Love Chief Financial Officer
Dickon Smart-Grill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD2 688
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.41%83 897
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-10.02%45 011
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.79%23 493
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.86%17 934
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS3.38%14 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group