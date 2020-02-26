Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Acknowledgement of the tender offer for all security of BH

|
27 February 2020
Subject:
Acknowledgement of the Tender Offer for all Securities of Bumrungrad
Hospital Public Company Limited for Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
We acknowledge that on 27 February 2020 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) wishes to make a voluntary tender offer of all securities of the Company at the price of Baht 125 per share or a higher price of not more than 20 per cent of the offering price, details of which appeared in BDMS's news dated 26 February 2020, ref. Acting PD /2020.
Please be informed accordingly,
Sincerely yours
(Linda Lisahapanya)
Managing Director
