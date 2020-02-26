Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 4 Ending 31 Dec 2019 0 02/26/2020 | 12:19pm EST Send by mail :

Ref: SET 63/02 26 February 2020 Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter 2019 results and 2019 results To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Bumrungrad Hospital PCL. Management Discussion and Analysis for Consolidated 4Q19 and 2019 results 26 February 2020 Summary The Company reported Total revenues in 4Q19 of Baht 4,835 million, a 1.2% increase from 4Q18 revenues of Baht 4,777 million. Net profit for 4Q19 decreased by 8.9% to Baht 886 million from Baht 972 million in 4Q18, with Net profit margin at 18.3% in 4Q19, compared to 20.4% in 4Q18. Total revenues for 2019 increased to Baht 18,718 million, or 1.0% more than Baht 18,541 million in 2018. Net profit for 2019 decreased by 9.7% to Baht 3,748 million in 2019 from Baht 4,152 million in 2018, with Net profit margin at 20.0% in 2019 compared to 22.4% in 2018. Net profit for 4Q19 and 2019 included adjustment items of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) and Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax), respectively. The adjustments were related to additional Thai severance for employees who have worked for an uninterrupted period of twenty years or more, with such employees entitled to receive not less than 400 days' compensation (previously 300 days' compensation) at the latest wage rate, according to the new Thailand Labor Protection Act. These adjustments included onetime adjustment of Baht 146 million (Baht 117 million after tax) recorded in May 2019 and an additional ongoing expense of Baht 14 million (Baht 11 million after tax) recorded for May to December 2019, bringing the total impact of this change to Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) for 2019. The details of this change in law is presented in the Extraordinary Item section of this document. Excluding the above noted adjustments, Net profit for 4Q19 decreased by 8.4% to Baht 890 million from Baht 972 million in 4Q18, with Net profit margin at 18.4% in 4Q19, compared to 20.4% in 4Q18. Net profit for 2019 decreased by 6.6% to Baht 3,876 million from Baht 4,152 million in 2018, with Net profit margin at 20.7% in 2019, compared to 22.4% in 2018. Details of the management discussion and analysis follow: Income statements Quarterly Operational Performance The Company reported Revenues from hospital operations of Baht 4,756 million, a 1.0% increase year-over-year from Baht 4,710 million in 4Q18. This was mostly due to an increase in revenues from Thai Page 1 patients and non-Thai patients by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. As a result, the revenue contribution from Thai patients was 33.9%, whereas revenue from non-Thai patients was 66.1% for 4Q19 compared with 33.8% and 66.2%, respectively, for 4Q18. Operating Expenses and EBITDA (Unit: Baht million) 4Q19 4Q18 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) Cost of hospital operations 2,715 2,668 -1.8% Selling expenses 127 119 -7.0% Administrative expenses 885 785 -12.8% EBITDA 1,372 1,476 -7.0% EBITDA Margin 28.6% 31.1% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) Cost of hospital operations 2,711 2,668 -1.6% Selling expenses 127 119 -6.9% Administrative expenses 883 785 -12.6% EBITDA 1,378 1,476 -6.6% EBITDA Margin 28.7% 31.1% The following analyses, down to and including EBITDA level, exclude the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax): The Company reported Cost of hospital operations (including Depreciation and amortization) of Baht 2,711 million for 4Q19, resulting in a 1.6% increase year-over-year from Baht 2,668 million in 4Q18. The variance was mostly due to Baht 40 million increase in personnel cost. This contributed to the percentage of cost to Revenues from hospital operations of 57.0% in 4Q19 compared with 56.6% in 4Q18. Selling expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 127 million in 4Q19, or 6.9% more year-over-year from Baht 119 million in 4Q18. The variance was mostly due to more marketing expenses. Administrative expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 883 million in 4Q19, or 12.6% more year-over-year from Baht 785 million in 4Q18. The variance was mostly due to Baht 45 million increase in personnel cost and Baht 38 million increase in software support and maintenance, mostly due to new HIS software support and maintenance and new IT support services. EBITDA decreased by 6.6% year-over-year to Baht 1,378 million in 4Q19 from Baht 1,476 million in 4Q18, with an EBITDA margin of 28.7% in 4Q19 compared to 31.1% in 4Q18. Ongoing capital spending contributed to higher 4Q19 Depreciation and amortization of Baht 308 million from Baht 299 million in 4Q18. Corporate income tax of Baht 175 million in 4Q19, a decrease from Baht 192 million in 4Q18. The variance was mostly due to the decrease in taxable operating profit. Page 2 Basic EPS was Baht 1.22 in 4Q19, compared to Baht 1.33 in 4Q18, while 4Q19 Diluted EPS was Baht 1.02, compared to Baht 1.12 in 4Q18. Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax), Basic EPS was Baht 1.22 in 4Q19, compared to Baht 1.33 in 4Q18, while 4Q19 Diluted EPS was Baht 1.03, compared to Baht 1.12 in 4Q18. Income statements (Unit: Baht million) 4Q19 4Q18 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) Revenues from hospital operations 4,756 4,710 1.0% Total revenues 4,835 4,777 1.2% EBITDA 1,372 1,476 -7.0% Net profit 886 972 -8.9% EBITDA margin 28.6% 31.1% Net profit margin 18.3% 20.4% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) Revenues from hospital operations 4,756 4,710 1.0% Total revenues 4,835 4,777 1.2% EBITDA 1,378 1,476 -6.6% Net profit 890 972 -8.4% EBITDA margin 28.7% 31.1% Net profit margin 18.4% 20.4% EPS (Unit: Baht) 4Q19 4Q18 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) EPS - Basic 1.22 1.33 -8.9% EPS - Fully Diluted 1.02 1.12 -8.9% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 5 million (Baht 4 million after tax) EPS - Basic 1.22 1.33 -8.4% EPS - Fully Diluted 1.03 1.12 -8.4% Page 3 2019 Operational Performance The Company reported Revenues from hospital operations of Baht 18,409 million, an 0.8% improvement year-over-year from Baht 18,264 million in 2018. This was mostly due to the increase in revenues from non-Thai patients by 1.6%, offset with the decrease in revenues from Thai patients by 0.7%. As a result, the revenue contribution from Thai patients in 2019 was 34.0% and from non-Thai patients was 66.0%, compared with 34.5% and 65.5%, respectively, in 2018. Operating Expenses and EBITDA (Unit: Baht million) 2019 2018 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Cost of hospital operations 10,285 10,046 -2.4% Selling expenses 487 386 -26.1% Administrative expenses 3,264 2,902 -12.5% EBITDA 5,734 6,256 -8.3% EBITDA Margin 30.9% 34.0% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Cost of hospital operations 10,182 10,046 -1.4% Selling expenses 485 386 -25.5% Administrative expenses 3,209 2,902 -10.6% EBITDA 5,894 6,256 -5.8% EBITDA Margin 31.8% 34.0% The following analyses, down to and including EBITDA level, exclude the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax): The Company reported Cost of hospital operations (including Depreciation and amortization) of Baht 10,182 million in 2019, or 1.4% more year-over-year from Baht 10,046 million in 2018. The variance was mostly due to Baht 74 million increase in physicians' fees, which were in line with the increase in gross patient revenues, but grew at a higher rate to net revenue (after discounts); and Baht 60 million increase in personnel cost, mostly associated with the annual merit increase. This contributed to the percentage of cost to Revenues from hospital operations of 55.3% in 2019 compared to 55.0% in 2018. Selling expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 485 million in 2019, or 25.5% more than Baht 386 million in 2018. The variance was mostly due to Baht 66 million more marketing expenses. Administrative expenses (including Depreciation and amortization) were Baht 3,209 million in 2019, or 10.6% more than Baht 2,902 million in 2018. The variance was primarily from Baht 93 million more software support and maintenance, mostly due to new HIS software support and maintenance and new IT support service and; Baht 75 million increase in depreciation and amortization, which was mostly due to BI Tower building renovation; Baht 53 million more consulting fees; and Baht 35 million more license fees. EBITDA decreased by 5.8% year-over-year to Baht 5,894 million in 2019 from Baht 6,256 million in 2018, with an EBITDA margin of 31.8% in 2019 compared to 34.0% in 2018. Page 4 Ongoing capital spending contributed to higher 2019 Depreciation and amortization of Baht 1,223 million from Baht 1,180 million in 2018. Corporate income tax of Baht 773 million in 2019 was less than Baht 880 million in 2018. The variance was mostly due to the decrease in taxable operating profit. Basic EPS was Baht 5.14 in 2019, compared to Baht 5.70 in 2018, while 2019 Diluted EPS was Baht 4.32, compared to Baht 4.79 in 2018. Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax), Basic EPS was Baht 5.32 in 2019, compared to Baht 5.70 in 2018, while 2019 Diluted EPS was Baht 4.47, compared to Baht 4.79 in 2018. Income statements (Unit: Baht million) 2019 2018 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Revenues from hospital operations 18,409 18,264 0.8% Total revenues 18,718 18,541 1.0% EBITDA 5,734 6,256 -8.3% Net profit 3,748 4,152 -9.7% EBITDA margin 30.9% 34.0% Net profit margin 20.0% 22.4% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Revenues from hospital operations 18,409 18,264 0.8% Total revenues 18,718 18,541 1.0% EBITDA 5,894 6,256 -5.8% Net profit 3,876 4,152 -6.6% EBITDA margin 31.8% 34.0% Net profit margin 20.7% 22.4% EPS (Unit: Baht) 2019 2018 Change Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) EPS - Basic 5.14 5.70 -9.7% EPS - Fully Diluted 4.32 4.79 -9.7% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) EPS - Basic 5.32 5.70 -6.6% EPS - Fully Diluted 4.47 4.79 -6.6% Page 5 Statements of financial position As at 31 December 2019, the Company reported Total current assets of Baht 11,736 million, a decrease from Baht 12,095 million as at 31 December 2018. The variance was mostly due to a net decrease of Baht 510 million in Cash, Cash equivalents, and Short-term investments, mainly as a result of Baht 2,151 million dividend payment in 2019; Baht 1,885 million capital spending in 2019; Baht 1,316 million increase in Other long-term investments in bonds and debentures; offset with Baht 4,897 million increase in cash from operating activities. Trade receivables were Baht 2,742 million as at 31 December 2019 versus Baht 2,541 million as at 31 December 2018. The collection period was 56.7 days as at 31 December 2019 compared to 47.4 days as at 31 December 2018, mostly due to revenues and the collection periods associated with certain Middle East accounts. Total non-current assets increased to Baht 14,445 million as at 31 December 2019 from Baht 12,654 million as at 31 December 2018, mostly due to Baht 1,316 million Other long-term investments in bonds and debentures and Baht 604 million increase in Property, plant and equipment. Total current liabilities were Baht 2,639 million as at 31 December 2019, a decrease from Baht 2,878 million as at 31 December 2018. The variance was mostly due to Baht 168 million less in Short-term loan and interest payable to a related party, as a result of the liquidation of a related party in December 2019; and Baht 94 million less in Trade and other payables. Non-current liabilities were Baht 3,277 million as at 31 December 2019, an increase from Baht 3,127 million as at 31 December 2018. The variance was mostly due to Baht 193 million additional Provision for long-term employee benefits, mostly associated with the Baht 160 million impact from the above noted change in Thai severance according to the new Labor Protection Act; offset with Baht 44 million decrease in Deferred tax liabilities associated with the liquidation of a related party in December 2019. The Company's Interest coverage ratio improved to 45.1x in 2019 from 35.9x in 2018, due to less interest expense from the repayment of Baht 1,000 million Series 2 debentures in December 2018. Excluding the above adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax), the interest coverage ratio improved to 46.4x in 2019 from 35.9x in 2018. Total shareholders' equity grew to Baht 20,265 million as at 31 December 2019 from Baht 18,744 million as at 31 December 2018. This increase resulted mostly from the Company's 2019 Net profit of Baht 3,748 million, offset with the dividend payment of Baht 2,153 million. Average return on assets (ROA) was 14.7% in 2019, compared to 17.2% in 2018. Average return on equity (ROE) was 19.2% in 2019, compared to 23.4% in 2018. Excluding the above adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax), Average return on assets (ROA) was 15.2% in 2019, compared to 17.2% in 2018, while Average return on equity (ROE) was 19.8% in 2019, compared to 23.4% in 2018. Unit: Baht million 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 Change Total assets 26,181 24,749 5.8% Total liabilities 5,916 6,005 -1.5% Total shareholders' equity 20,265 18,744 8.1% Page 6 2019 2018 Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Interest coverage ratio (x) 45.1 35.9* Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Interest coverage ratio (x) 46.4 35.9* After adding back the 2018 capitalized interest expenses related to the campus expansion. 2019 2018 Including the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Average collection period (days) 56.7 47.4 Average inventory period (days) 13.6 13.6 Average payables period (days) 28.7 29.9 Net debt to equity (x) 0.0 0.0 Average return on assets (%) 14.7% 17.2% Average return on equity (%) 19.2% 23.4% Excluding the above noted adjustment of Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) Average collection period (days) 56.7 47.4 Average inventory period (days) 13.8 13.6 Average payables period (days) 29.0 29.9 Net debt to equity (x) 0.0 0.0 Average return on assets (%) 15.2% 17.2% Average return on equity (%) 19.8% 23.4% Cash flow statements The Company's Net cash flows from operating activities in 2019 were Baht 4,897 million, compared to Baht 4,734 million in 2018. This increase was mainly due to Baht 588 million less in Trade and other receivables, Baht 150 million decrease in Inventories, offset with Baht 373 million less income from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, Baht 132 million decrease in Accrued physicians' fees and Baht 88 million decrease in Trade and other payables. Net cash flows used in investment activities were Baht 2,855 million in 2019, compared to Baht 1,431 million in 2018. This variance was mainly due to Baht 1,316 million increase in Other long-term investments in bonds and debentures, Baht 992 million net increase in acquisition of PP&E and computer software, offset with Baht 748 million decrease in Short-term investments. The Company reported Net cash flows used in financing activities of Baht 2,476 million in 2019, compared to Baht 3,245 million in 2018. This variance was mostly due to the repayment of Baht 1,000 million Series 2 debentures in December 2018. As a result of the above, Cash and cash equivalents was Baht 2,081 million as at 31 December 2019, compared to Baht 2,523 million as at 31 December 2018. The Company's Liquidity ratio as at 31 December 2019 was 4.4x compared to 4.2x as at 31 December 2018, while the Quick ratio as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were 1.8x. Page 7 Unit: Baht million 2019 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities 4,897 4,734 Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,855) (1,431) Net cash flows used in financing activities (2,476) (3,245) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (442) 58 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,081 2,523 31-Dec-1931-Dec-18 Liquidity ratio (x) 4.4 4.2 Quick ratio (x) 1.8 1.8 Extraordinary Item On 5 April 2019, The Thailand Labor Protection Act (No. 7) B.E. 2562 was announced in the Royal Gazette. This stipulates additional legal severance pay rates for employees who have worked for an uninterrupted period of twenty years or more, with such employees entitled to receive not less than 400 days' compensation at the latest wage rate. The law is effective from 5 May 2019. This change is considered a post- employment benefits plan amendment and the Company had a one-time adjustment of Baht 146 million (Baht 117 million after tax), together with additional ongoing expense of Baht 14 million (Baht 11 million after tax), recorded for May to December 2019, bringing the total impact of this change to Baht 160 million (Baht 128 million after tax) for 2019. Other matter On September 30, 2019, TRIS Rating affirmed the Company rating and the senior unsecured debenture ratings at "A+" with a "stable" outlook. The ratings reflect the Company's leading position in the premium segment of Thailand's private healthcare market, its well-accepted brand among international and local patients, and its strong financial profile supported by high profitability and very low debt level. The ratings are constrained by its single premise and the slowdown in both the domestic and global economies which could lead to a lower growth prospect and more intense competition in the domestic healthcare service industry. Please be informed accordingly. Yours faithfully, (Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, MD) Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Page 8 Attachments Original document

