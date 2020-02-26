Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Notification of resolutions setting forth the General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in year 2020 and the payment of dividend
02/26/2020 | 12:19pm EST
Ref: SET 63/03
26 February 2020
Subject:
Notification of resolutions setting forth the General Meeting of
Shareholders No. 27 in year 2020 and the payment of dividend
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited hereby reports the following resolutions adopted at the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2020, held on 26 February 2020:
The General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in year 2020 shall be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the main conference room,
st floor, Bumrungrad International Clinic Building, 33 Soi 3 (Nana Nua) Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nua, Vadhana, Bangkok, to consider the following agendas:
To adopt the minutes of General Meeting of Shareholders No. 26 in year 2019;
To acknowledge the Board of Directors' report on Company's operation in year 2019;
To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2019;
To consider and approve payment of dividend for the year 2019 at the rate of Baht 3.20 per share, totaling Baht 2,336 million, and to acknowledge the payment of interim dividend took place during the year; the Company paid an interim dividend of Baht 1.15 per share, totaling Baht 839 million, on 5 September 2019. The remaining dividend of Baht 2.05 per share, totaling Baht 1,497 million (for an operating period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019) will be paid to the holders of preferred shares and ordinary shares whose names existed on the record date which is fixed on 16 March 2020. The dividend, payable out of net profits taxable at the rate of 20 percent, will be paid on 8 May 2020. The rights to receive dividend shall be subject to approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders;
To consider and approve the election of directors in place of the directors who retire by rotation, namely
1.
Dr. Suvarn Valaisathien
Vice Chairman
2.
Ms. Sophavadee Uttamobol
Independent Director and
Chairperson and Audit Committee
3.
Mr. Chong Toh
Member of Investment Committee
and Nomination and Remuneration
Committee
4.
Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan
Director
The Board of Directors agreed to propose the re-election of the following three directors:
1.
Ms. Sophavadee Uttamobol
Independent Director and
Chairperson and Audit Committee
2.
Mr. Chong Toh
Member of Investment Committee
and Nomination and Remuneration
Committee
3.
Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan
Director
The Board of Directors agreed to propose the appointment of Mr. Anon Vangvasu as director in place of Dr. Suvarn Valaisathien who will retire by rotation.
To consider and approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors and Committee members for the year 2020 to be not exceeding Baht 22.2 million;
To consider and approve the appointment of Miss Vissuta Jariyathanakorn, Certified Public Account No. 3853, Miss Sumalee Reewarabandith, Certified Public Account No. 3970, and Miss Kosum Cha-em, Certified Public Account No.6011 of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for the year 2020 and to fix their remuneration in an amount not exceeding Baht 3,100,000;
To consider and approve the amendment to clause 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association, to be in line with the decrease in number of preferred shares as a result of the conversion of preferred shares to ordinary shares; and
Other business, if any.
The record date for determining the shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend and to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders No. 27 in year 2020 be fixed on Monday, 16 March 2020.
