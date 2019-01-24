Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co Ltd    BH   TH0168A10Z01

BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD (BH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Notification of the early retirement of a director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 12:44am EST

23 January 2019

Subject:Notification of the early retirement of a director

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited would like to inform you that Dr. Somsak Chaovisitsaree has requested early retirement and to cease being a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 January 2019. In addition, he has resigned from his position of Hospital CEO effective the same day. On behalf of the Bumrungrad Board of Directors, we wish to thank Dr. Somsak for his years of service to Bumrungrad Hospital.

Going forward, Ms. Artirat Charukitpipat, currently the COO of the

Company, has been promoted to CEO; Bumrungrad Hospital; with effect from 31 January 2019. She will replace Dr. Somsak in that role.

Khun Artirat, a clinical pharmacist, has had 25 years of varied hospital management operations experience throughout Thailand. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1990 from Chulalongkorn University, an M.Sc. in Management (Strategic Marketing Management) in 2007 from Assumption University, and an M.Sc. in Management (Human Resource Management) in 2009 from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration. Khun Artirat joined the Company in January 2012 and has held a number of senior hospital management positions at Bumrungrad Hospital as well.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours faithfully,

(Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, M.D.)

Vice Chairman

Disclaimer

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 05:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC
12:44aBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the early retirement of a director
PU
01/09SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as optimism grows about Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : PM condoles death of film director Amjad Hossain
AQ
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Opportunity for shareholders to propose agenda item..
PU
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Thailands Bumrungrad Hospital invests $3m in medica..
AQ
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Information on Investment that exceeds 10% of the t..
PU
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Information on Assets Acquisition of Bumrungrad Hos..
PU
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Information on Assets Acquisition of Bumrungrad Hos..
PU
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Information on Investment that exceeds 10% of the t..
PU
2018BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 18 682 M
EBIT 2018 5 083 M
Net income 2018 4 203 M
Finance 2018 4 497 M
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 33,55
P/E ratio 2019 30,86
EV / Sales 2018 6,94x
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
Capitalization 134 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 197  THB
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Lisahapanya Managing Director & Executive Director
Chai Sophonpanich Chairman
Artirat Charukitpipat Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Beasley Love Chief Financial Officer
Dickon Smart-Grill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD4 226
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.92%83 954
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.51%45 763
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE9.00%21 618
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.39%13 692
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.91%12 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.