Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Notification of the early retirement of a director

23 January 2019

Subject:Notification of the early retirement of a director

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited would like to inform you that Dr. Somsak Chaovisitsaree has requested early retirement and to cease being a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 January 2019. In addition, he has resigned from his position of Hospital CEO effective the same day. On behalf of the Bumrungrad Board of Directors, we wish to thank Dr. Somsak for his years of service to Bumrungrad Hospital.

Going forward, Ms. Artirat Charukitpipat, currently the COO of the

Company, has been promoted to CEO; Bumrungrad Hospital; with effect from 31 January 2019. She will replace Dr. Somsak in that role.

Khun Artirat, a clinical pharmacist, has had 25 years of varied hospital management operations experience throughout Thailand. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1990 from Chulalongkorn University, an M.Sc. in Management (Strategic Marketing Management) in 2007 from Assumption University, and an M.Sc. in Management (Human Resource Management) in 2009 from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration. Khun Artirat joined the Company in January 2012 and has held a number of senior hospital management positions at Bumrungrad Hospital as well.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours faithfully,

(Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, M.D.)

Vice Chairman