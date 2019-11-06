Log in
Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Reviewed Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Edit Headline)

0
11/06/2019 | 09:10pm EST

Headline:

Reviewed Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Edit Headline)

Security Symbol:

BH

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit (loss)

1,055,488

1,129,086

2,861,874

3,179,741

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

1.45

1.55

3.93

4.36

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs. Linda Lisaha)

Managing Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 02:09:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 18 556 M
EBIT 2019 4 680 M
Net income 2019 3 895 M
Finance 2019 7 558 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
Capitalization 93 656 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 156,78  THB
Last Close Price 128,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Lisahapanya Managing Director & Executive Director
Chai Sophonpanich Chairman
Artirat Charukitpipat Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Beasley Love Chief Financial Officer
Dickon Smart-Grill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD3 025
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.75%87 549
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.95%45 565
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA19.67%22 481
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.69%16 035
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS21.46%13 580
