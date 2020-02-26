Bumrungrad Hospital Public : SET asks to see "Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer with respect to all of the securities of BH" through BDMS's news

SET asks to see "Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer with respect to all of the securities of BH" through BDMS's news

The Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) has disclosed the information to the SET that the resolution of Board of Directors of BDMS approved the entering into a Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer with respect to all of the securities of Bamrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (BH) at the price of Bath 125 per share. The offering price for the securities may be increase at the rate of not exceeding 20 percent of the offering price. The price adjustment would depend on the appropriateness of the market condition of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the trading price of BH shares at the time. In this regard, the company will inform the final price after all conditions precedent are fully satisfied.

Investor can see the aforementioned details via BDMS's news on February 27, 2020 through www.setsmart.set or www.set.or.th

**********************************************************