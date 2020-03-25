Log in
BP Bunge Bioenergia Turns Sugarcane Into Alcohol for Disinfectant

03/25/2020 | 11:51am EDT

By Dieter Holger

BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture between BP PLC and Bunge Ltd., said Wednesday that it would turn sugarcane-based ethanol into disinfectant for the Brazilian health-care system to combat the coronavirus.

The bioenergy producer said the disinfectant would go to the national health-care system in 32 municipalities, which cares for more than 1.4 million people, surrounding BP Bunge Bioenergia's 11 operational sites.

"These are challenging times and we need to do what we can to keep our people safe and to assist the communities where we live and work," said Mario Lindenhayn, executive chairman of BP Bunge Bioenergia, in prepared remarks.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 8.96% 340.31273 Delayed Quote.-35.59%
BUNGE LIMITED 9.77% 37.845 Delayed Quote.-39.18%
WTI -1.94% 24.078 Delayed Quote.-56.85%
