Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bunge Limited    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bunge Limited : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2020.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875 per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares, payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has 24,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunge-limited-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preference-shares-301021984.html

SOURCE Bunge Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BUNGE LIMITED
08:45pBUNGE LIMITED : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
PR
02/21BUNGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/13BUNGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/12Wheat Prices Regain Some Ground
DJ
02/12BUNGE LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/12BUNGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12BUNGE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PR
02/10Avis Budget Group Appoints Bernardo Hees chairman of the Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group