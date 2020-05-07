Log in
Bunge Limited : to Present at Virtual BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference

05/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Greg Heckman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fire side chat at the BMO Capital Markets 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:40AM ET.

Due to safety measures related to COVID-19, the event will take place virtually as a webcast only and will be streamed live. The link will be available on www.bunge.com in the "Events and presentations" section.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunge-limited-to-present-at-virtual-bmo-capital-markets-global-farm-to-market-conference-301055318.html

SOURCE Bunge Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
