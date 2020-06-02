Log in
Bunge : to Hold Virtual Business Update

06/02/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced it will hold a virtual business update event on June 24, at 9:00 a.m. CT. The Company's CEO, Greg Heckman, and CFO, John Neppl, will lead the presentation in a live video webcast that will be available on www.bunge.com under "Events and presentations". A replay will be available for the following thirty days.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunge-to-hold-virtual-business-update-301069498.html

SOURCE Bunge Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
