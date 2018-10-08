Bunge : D.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge--Update

By Dana Mattioli and Cara Lombardo

D.E. Shaw & Co. has boosted its stake in Bunge Ltd. and is pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements or add board members, according to people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund is working with Continental Grain Co., an agricultural-investment firm, the people said. The firms, which together own less than 5%, have been speaking to Bunge's management in recent weeks and could reach a settlement with the company, the people said.

The investors are trying to convince the White Plains, N.Y., grain trader to make its operations more focused, improve margins, and replace board members. They aren't pushing for a sale of the company, which in recent years has received takeover interest from Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Glencore PLC, but eventually could do so, the people said.

It isn't clear how much of Bunge D.E. Shaw owns, but the people said it is more than the 0.06% the hedge-fund firm disclosed as of the end of June.

Continental Grain owns more than 1% of Bunge's shares.

In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that Continental Grain was preparing to push Bunge to consider strategic options. Bunge, which has a market value of about $10 billion, was then in talks to sell itself to ADM. At the time, the talks were progressing at a slow pace and they later fell apart.

