Bunge : Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program

ST. LOUIS and WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge and Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture announced today the seamless integration of the sustainability metrics of Field to Market's Fieldprint® Platform into Bunge Centerfield™. Bunge is the first grain and oilseed processor to integrate these metrics into its platform, offering Field to Market's outcomes-based approach to measuring sustainability directly to farmers. The partnership also supports downstream customers interested in assessing the aggregated sustainability performance of corn grown in the United States.

Bunge Centerfield is a partnership between growers, food companies and Bunge. The program collects farm-level data to promote supply chain transparency and sustainable agriculture, with aggregated information then shared with participating growers and food customers. Centerfield's integration with the Fieldprint Platform utilizes Field to Market's common measurement framework of eight key sustainability indicators available to U.S. farmers, streamlining the process of documenting and demonstrating their stewardship through the support of Bunge's merchandising managers.

"For nearly 200 years, Bunge has been deeply committed to advancing responsible agriculture. Centerfield's partnership with Field to Market helps us further this commitment by facilitating greater transparency and stronger connectivity from farm to fork," said Megan Weidner, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Bunge in North America. "By integrating Field to Market's outcomes-based sustainability metrics into Centerfield, we offer farmers a simpler, streamlined approach to analyze and share their sustainability performance. Downstream customers can access the aggregated data, increasing transparency throughout the supply chain."

Utilizing metrics developed through Field to Market's multi-stakeholder, consensus-driven approach, the integrated platform also enables farmers to compare the sustainability performance against regional, state and national benchmarks for key environmental indicators – critical to effective sustainability management.

"The combination of the Fieldprint Platform's sustainability metrics with Bunge Centerfield offers farmers a powerful tool for managing and advancing their stewardship and conservation efforts," said Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market. "By using the industry's most widely accepted sustainability measurement framework, Bunge streamlines sustainability reporting and further advances Field to Market's efforts to unite the value chain to deliver sustainable outcomes for agriculture."

Bunge is a founding member of Field to Market and continues to work closely with members in the Alliance to advance continuous improvement in the sustainability of commodity crop production in the United States.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve in over 60 countries. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

ABOUT FIELD TO MARKET

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; food, beverage, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, fiber and fuel production. Field to Market is comprised of more than 140 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, with members employing more than 5 million people and representing combined revenues totaling over $1.5 trillion. For more information, visit www.fieldtomarket.org and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FieldtoMarket.

SOURCE Bunge Limited