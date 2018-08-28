Bunzl : expands into Norway

Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces that it has acquired its first business in Norway.

Based in Oslo, and operating through 11 locations throughout the country, Enor AS and its associated companies are engaged in the supply of a broad range of light catering equipment to a variety of customers including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, municipalities, contract caterers and fast food chains. Revenue in the year ended 31 December 2017 was NOK294 million (c.£27 million).

Commenting on the acquisition, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive of Bunzl, said:

'The acquisition of the Enor group is an exciting development for Bunzl as it represents our first acquisition in Norway and means that we now have operations in 31 countries globally. The business has a leading position in the catering equipment market and further extends our business in Scandinavia where we already have a strong presence in Denmark. We are pleased to welcome their employees to the Group.'

