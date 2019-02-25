Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bunzl    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL

(BNZL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/25 03:43:16 am
2461 GBp   -3.07%
03:09aBUNZL : profit beats on acquisitions; margin pressures continue
RE
02:13aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
02:13aBUNZL : Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bunzl : profit beats on acquisitions; margin pressures continue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:09am EST

(Reuters) - Bunzl Plc's full-year profit beat expectations on Monday as the British business supplies distributor reaped the benefits of small acquisitions and a growing clientele, but the company's margins continued to be pressured by increasing costs.

Bunzl is known for making small acquisitions aimed at growing specific parts of its business and under Chief Executive Officer Frank van Zanten the company made a record number of deals in 2017.

The company has made over 150 acquisitions since 2004.

Bunzl has been boosted by growth at its North America unit, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of overall revenue. Sales from the region grew 8 percent to 5.28 billion pounds at constant currency for the 12 months ended Dec 31 2018.

However, rising costs have pressured the company's margins. Operating margins for the full year fell to their lowest in at least five years to 6.8 percent.

"We continue to face inflationary pressures on operating costs but these will be mitigated by our recently implemented, more focused and streamlined organisation structure," the company said.

Bunzl's full-year revenue of 9.08 billion pounds was also driven by a 12 percent growth at its European business that excludes UK and Ireland.

The company said its ability to serve customers is "unlikely to be affected materially" due to Britain's impending exit from the European Union. Bunzl makes more than 85 percent of revenue, profit and cash flow from outside the UK.

The company reported an adjusted profit before income tax of 559 million pounds, beating estimates of 553.6 million pounds, according to a company-provided consensus.

Bunzl also said on Monday it had acquired U.S.-based Liberty Glove & Safety, a company that makes personal protection equipment, for an undisclosed sum.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUNZL
03:09aBUNZL : profit beats on acquisitions; margin pressures continue
RE
02:13aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
02:13aBUNZL : Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02:13aBUNZL : expands in safety sector in the US
PU
01/16Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
2018BUNZL : expects higher full-year revenue, buys Danish food-service firm
RE
2018BUNZL : Pre Close Statement and Acquisiton in Denmark
PU
2018BUNZL PLC : annual sales release
2018BUNZL : Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B) Statement – Jean-Charles Pauze
PU
2018BUNZL : Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 9 009 M
EBIT 2018 585 M
Net income 2018 342 M
Debt 2018 1 437 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 23,51
P/E ratio 2019 22,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 8 542 M
Chart BUNZL
Duration : Period :
Bunzl Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Chairman
Brian Michael May Finance Director & Executive Director
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Charles Pauze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL7.18%11 147
MITSUBISHI CORP7.52%45 780
ITOCHU CORP11.31%28 894
MITSUI & CO LTD7.63%27 963
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 649
SUMITOMO CORP6.80%18 362
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.