Bunzl : reports 3.9 percent rise in first half profit

The group, which supplies everything from disposable tableware and personal protection equipment to cleaning chemicals, on Tuesday also announced its first acquisition in Norway, of a catering equipment supplier. It gave no deal value.

Bunzl's adjusted profit before tax rose to 257.9 million pounds ($328.9 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 248.3 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to 4.34 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)