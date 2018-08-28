Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bunzl    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL (BNZL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:10 pm
2330 GBp   +0.43%
02:27aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
02:21aBUNZL : reports 3.9 percent rise in first half profit
RE
02:12aBUNZL : Half yearly financial report for six months ended 30 June 20..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bunzl : reports 3.9 percent rise in first half profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:21am EDT

(Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl first-half profit rose 3.9 percent, driven by gains from recent acquisitions.

The group, which supplies everything from disposable tableware and personal protection equipment to cleaning chemicals, on Tuesday also announced its first acquisition in Norway, of a catering equipment supplier. It gave no deal value.

Bunzl's adjusted profit before tax rose to 257.9 million pounds ($328.9 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 248.3 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to 4.34 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUNZL
02:27aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
02:21aBUNZL : reports 3.9 percent rise in first half profit
RE
02:12aBUNZL : Half yearly financial report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
02:12aBUNZL : expands into Norway
PU
08/23BUNZL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/27BUNZL : Trading Statement
PU
06/27BUNZL : Pre close statement
PU
05/31BUNZL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/24BUNZL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24BUNZL : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Bunzl Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/195 British Dividend Growth Stocks 
2017Bunzl (BZLFY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Bunzl Plc ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Bunzl reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 8 809 M
EBIT 2018 578 M
Net income 2018 340 M
Debt 2018 1 362 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 22,41
P/E ratio 2019 21,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 7 836 M
Chart BUNZL
Duration : Period :
Bunzl Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Chairman
Brian Michael May Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Lawrence Larmon Executive Director
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL12.45%10 086
MITSUBISHI CORP-0.66%44 452
ITOCHU CORP-8.88%28 870
MITSUI & CO LTD-1.46%28 232
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 149
SUMITOMO CORP-5.40%20 476
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.