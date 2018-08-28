Log in
Equities
London Stock Exchange
Bunzl
BNZL
GB00B0744B38
BUNZL (BNZL)
Report
Real-time Cboe Europe -
08/28 11:44:06 am
2338
GBp
+0.34%
11:02a
European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
RE
08:46a
BUNZL
: Business supplies group Bunzl's first-half profit up four pe..
RE
08:27a
BUNZL
: Acquisition
PU
European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
0
08/28/2018 | 11:02am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BUNZL
1.12%
2355.5
12.45%
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
5.01%
566
44.97%
SYDBANK
-9.88%
197
-12.53%
0
Latest news on BUNZL
11:02a
European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
RE
08:46a
BUNZL
: Business supplies group Bunzl's first-half profit up four percent
RE
08:27a
BUNZL
: Acquisition
PU
08:12a
BUNZL
: Half yearly financial report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
08:12a
BUNZL
: expands into Norway
PU
08/23
BUNZL PLC
: half-yearly earnings release
06/27
BUNZL
: Trading Statement
PU
06/27
BUNZL
: Pre close statement
PU
05/31
BUNZL
: Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/24
BUNZL
: Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018
8 809 M
EBIT 2018
578 M
Net income 2018
340 M
Debt 2018
1 362 M
Yield 2018
2,11%
P/E ratio 2018
22,41
P/E ratio 2019
21,09
EV / Sales 2018
1,04x
EV / Sales 2019
0,98x
Capitalization
7 836 M
Chart BUNZL
Technical analysis trends BUNZL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
24,1 GBP
Spread / Average Target
3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Frank Andre van Zanten
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Graham Rogerson
Chairman
Brian Michael May
Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Lawrence Larmon
Executive Director
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL
12.45%
10 086
MITSUBISHI CORP
-0.66%
44 452
ITOCHU CORP
-8.88%
28 870
MITSUI & CO LTD
-1.46%
28 232
SAMSUNG C&T CORP
--.--%
21 149
SUMITOMO CORP
-5.40%
20 476
