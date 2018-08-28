Log in
BUNZL (BNZL)

BUNZL (BNZL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/28 11:44:06 am
2338 GBp   +0.34%
11:02aEuropean shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
RE
08:46aBUNZL : Business supplies group Bunzl's first-half profit up four pe..
RE
08:27aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally

0
08/28/2018 | 11:02am CEST
The German share price index DAX is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNZL 1.12% 2355.5 Delayed Quote.12.45%
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S 5.01% 566 Delayed Quote.44.97%
SYDBANK -9.88% 197 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
Latest news on BUNZL
11:02aEuropean shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
RE
08:46aBUNZL : Business supplies group Bunzl's first-half profit up four percent
RE
08:27aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
08:12aBUNZL : Half yearly financial report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
08:12aBUNZL : expands into Norway
PU
08/23BUNZL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/27BUNZL : Trading Statement
PU
06/27BUNZL : Pre close statement
PU
05/31BUNZL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/24BUNZL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04:43aBunzl plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/26Bunzl Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/195 British Dividend Growth Stocks 
2017Bunzl (BZLFY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Bunzl Plc ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 8 809 M
EBIT 2018 578 M
Net income 2018 340 M
Debt 2018 1 362 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 22,41
P/E ratio 2019 21,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 7 836 M
Chart BUNZL
Duration : Period :
Bunzl Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BUNZL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Chairman
Brian Michael May Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Lawrence Larmon Executive Director
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL12.45%10 086
MITSUBISHI CORP-0.66%44 452
ITOCHU CORP-8.88%28 870
MITSUI & CO LTD-1.46%28 232
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 149
SUMITOMO CORP-5.40%20 476
