Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bunzl plc    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:39:18 am
1946 GBp   +0.96%
02:39aBUNZL : Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02:39aBUNZL : makes further acquisitions in Brazil and Denmark
PU
02:39aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bunzl : Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:39am EST

Acquisition

Released : 24.02.2020 07:00:00

RNS Number : 8070D

Bunzl PLC

24 February 2020

24 February 2020

BUNZL MAKES FURTHER ACQUISITONS IN BRAZIL AND DENMARK

Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces two further acquisitions in Brazil and Denmark.

Medcorp, a distributor of healthcare related products based in Sao Paulo, was acquired at the end of January. It is principally engaged in the supply of a broad range of consumable medical products, particularly those used for dialysis and vascular access. Customers include leading private hospitals and clinics in Sao Paulo and redistributors elsewhere in Brazil. Revenue in the year ended 31 December 2019 was R$57m (c.£11 million).

The Company also announces that it has recently entered into an agreement to purchase ICM, a distributor of personal protection equipment to both end users, including a number operating in the wind energy sector, and redistributors in Denmark. Revenue in the year ended 31 December 2019 was DKK410 million (c.£48 million). Completion of the acquisition, which is subject to clearance of the transaction by the Danish competition authority, is expected to take place at the end of March.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

"The purchase of Medcorp has expanded our existing healthcare business in Brazil and complements and strengthens our product offering in this sector. The proposed acquisition of ICM will broaden our customer base in the important safety sector in Denmark. The acquisition pipeline is promising and a number of discussions with potential targets are ongoing."

Enquiries:

Bunzl plc

Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer Richard Howes, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)20 7725 5000

Tulchan

David Allchurch

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQTBMRTMTMTBJM

Disclaimer

Bunzl plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BUNZL PLC
02:39aBUNZL : Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02:39aBUNZL : makes further acquisitions in Brazil and Denmark
PU
02:39aBUNZL : Acquisition
PU
02:22aBUNZL : posts higher profit as acquisitions pay off
RE
02:04aBUNZL : Final Results
PU
02/19BUNZL PLC : annual earnings release
02/05BUNZL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/31BUNZL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/09BUNZL : expands with acquisition in the US
PU
2019BUNZL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 361 M
EBIT 2019 644 M
Net income 2019 334 M
Debt 2019 1 666 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 6 510 M
Chart BUNZL PLC
Duration : Period :
Bunzl plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 115,69  GBp
Last Close Price 1 948,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Chairman
Peter J. Ventress Chairman-Designate
Richard Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL PLC-5.64%8 441
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.33%38 414
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.26%35 377
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.21%29 944
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-0.18%18 432
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%15 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group