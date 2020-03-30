Bunzl : Amendment to proposed directors' remuneration policy for 2020 AGM

30 March 2020

Bunzl plc

(the "Company")

Amendment to proposed directors' remuneration policy for 2020 AGM

The Company confirms that the Remuneration Committee has today approved an amendment to the proposed directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy"), which is to be put to shareholders for approval at the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2020 (the "AGM"). Subject to shareholder approval of the Policy at the AGM, the cash allowance in lieu of pension contributions for the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Frank van Zanten, will be reduced to 5% of base salary by 1 January 2023 in order to bring it in line with the majority pension contribution rate of the wider workforce in the UK, such reduction to be phased as follows: