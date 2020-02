The company, which supplies a range of products from food packaging to face masks, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 579.1 million pounds up 2.4% at a constant currency rates on a consistent IAS 17 basis.

Bunzl, which has sought growth through acquisitions in the last few years, said operating margin was 6.8% compared with 6.7% last year.

