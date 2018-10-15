Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burberry Group    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP (BRBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/15 05:30:00 pm
1736.25 GBp   -1.43%
01:01pBURBERRY : joins luxury sector's race to refresh products monthly
RE
11:08aBURBERRY : B Series
PU
10/11Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Burberry : joins luxury sector's race to refresh products monthly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:01pm EDT
The exterior of a Burberry store is seen in central London, Britain

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain's Burberry said on Monday it would start releasing limited edition clothes and products every month, joining a growing number of rivals in the luxury sector trying to churn out collections more frequently to keep clients hooked.

High-end fashion labels are experimenting with ways to square the long production cycles often required to bring complex catwalk looks into stores, and the needs of clients increasingly used to finding what they want instantly online.

Burberry, which is hoping to revitalize its sales growth after hiring designer Riccardo Tisci, said in a statement that from October new items would be available on the seventeenth of every month, "as part of its plans to excite customers".

The first release, which follows a similar one around Tisci's debut runway show last month, will feature unisex white T-shirts and sweatshirts with the brand's new monogram, available for 24 hours on a handful of social media channels like Instagram.

The method echoes the so-called product "drops" popularized by U.S.-based streetwear brand Supreme, which helped turn its hoodies into highly-coveted collector items, and which more than one luxury firm is now emulating as they chase a younger generation of shoppers.

Italian puffer jacket maker Moncler announced last year it was ditching the world of runways to focus on monthly launches in its own stores of coats designed in collaboration with a roster of trendy designers.

It still has a more permanent offering of jackets, but has said it wants to shift its entire production process to a monthly cycle.

Burberry will still produce regular summer and winter catwalk collections and other in-between ones.

The company, which is looking to reposition itself as a more upmarket brand, said in September that a plan to create more targeted collections would help it limit waste, after it came under fire for destroying almost $40 million in stock last year.

It has previously been one of the big advocates of a "see-now, buy-now" approach, which cuts out the six-month delay in delivering a runway collection to stores, but requires taking a punt in terms of forecasting what will do well off the catwalk.

It has since tweaked the format, delivering in recent shows only a selection of items that were immediately available.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks treated in this article : Burberry Group, Moncler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP -1.53% 1734.5 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
MONCLER -1.94% 30.32 End-of-day quote.18.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURBERRY GROUP
01:01pBURBERRY : joins luxury sector's race to refresh products monthly
RE
11:08aBURBERRY : B Series
PU
10/11Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
DJ
10/10Chinese slowdown fears hit LVMH shares and luxury rivals
RE
10/10LVMH Sparks Fears of Chinese Slowdown Across Luxury Industry -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/10Luxury Stocks Slip on China Fears -- Update
DJ
10/10Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
RE
10/08BURBERRY : Foundation launches first in-school arts and culture programme to stu..
PU
10/04Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
RE
10/04European luxury stocks fall on worries over China slowdown
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Luxury sector reeling after LVMH results 
10/04Global luxury names fall back 
09/27Sustainability Theme Emerges At Fashion Week And The U.N. 
09/25Michael Kors throws a spotlight on high-end M&A 
09/24Burberry and Ferragamo lower on Michael Kors development 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 717 M
EBIT 2019 449 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Finance 2019 834 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 23,09
P/E ratio 2020 20,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 7 246 M
Chart BURBERRY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 19,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Fumbi Chima Chief Information Officer
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP-1.70%9 529
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-16.03%87 862
KERING-3.38%55 421
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.01%53 028
ROSS STORES19.46%35 216
GAP-21.70%10 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.