BURBERRY GROUP (BRBY)
LVMH shares rally after strong annual results

01/30/2019 | 03:28am EST
Woman with a Louis Vuitton-branded shopping bag looks towards the entrance of a branch store by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH shares surged higher on Wednesday after LVMH struck a "cautiously" confident tone for the year and said sales had picked up in China in the fourth quarter.

LVMH shares were up by around 5 percent in early session trading, lifting up the shares of other rival luxury goods companies such as Kering, Hermes and Burberry.

The group's stock price was also on track for its best daily performance since July 2016.

LVMH's results, published late on Tuesday, also showed that growth had picked up at its Louis Vuitton megabrand.

"LVMH reported good full year results and provided full year 2019 outlook comments that we believe will be well received by the market and should bode well for the sector," wrote Deutsche Bank analysts, keeping a "hold" rating on LVMH shares.

LVMH, also home to fashion brand Givenchy and champagne label Moet & Chandon, reported revenues of 13.7 billion euros ($15.7 billion) the October-December period.

For the full year, LVMH's operating income rose 21 percent to a record 10 billion euros, while it also hiked its 2018 dividend to 6 euros per share from 5 euros in 2017.

LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said late on Tuesday that LVMH was confident over 2019 although he added LVMH could "not control" the global environment.

"Management is seeing no China slowdown with January strong with ever-optimistic Arnault expecting a crisis but not this year. Strong, for now at least," wrote brokerage Jefferies, keeping a "buy" rating on LVMH shares.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White/Leigh Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 1.45% 1788 Delayed Quote.1.30%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 2.31% 514 Real-time Quote.3.75%
KERING 3.97% 434.6 Real-time Quote.1.65%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 6.12% 276 Real-time Quote.0.60%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 725 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Finance 2019 831 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 22,96
P/E ratio 2020 20,54
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 7 232 M
Chart BURBERRY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Fumbi Chima Chief Information Officer
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP1.30%9 467
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL7.47%84 198
KERING1.65%60 416
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.51%48 688
ROSS STORES10.02%33 924
GAP-1.05%9 830
