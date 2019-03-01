Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burberry Group    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP

(BRBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK main index bounces back on WPP strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 04:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - A surge in WPP shares after it reported underlying sales that were better than feared helped the British blue-chip bourse snap a three-day losing streak on Friday, while a weaker sterling also lifted the dollar earners.

The FTSE 100 and the midcap index were both 0.7 percent higher by 0927 GMT with the former on course for its biggest intra-day gain in more than two weeks.

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 8 percent after results showed that although underlying net sales fell 0.4 percent in 2018, it was better than a forecast of a 0.5 percent dip.

Friday's rise placed WPP on course for its best day in nearly a year.

London Stock Exchange Group added 4 percent after a rise in 2018 adjusted operating profit on strong growth in its clearing, capital markets and information services businesses.

News that index publisher MSCI would raise the weight of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks also boosted British stocks that have a greater exposure to Asia.

That, and a positive read-across from Italian luxury group Moncler's results sent Burberry 3 percent higher, while banking group HSBC also rose.

"I think the people who wished they'd bought into the market two weeks ago are buying in now," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

"A lot of the negative news has been overlooked in recent weeks and traders are viewing that as a sign that negative news hasn't held sentiment back so far and is probably not going to hold it back in the near term."

All but one sector in the main index was in the positive territory and gains were led by financial shares, which were buoyed by hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive no-deal Brexit scenario.

Among a handful of stocks in the red, property website Rightmove slumped 5.5 percent and was the worst performer on FTSE 100 as it reported its slowest annual earnings growth in nine years.

Among midcaps, asset manager Jupiter Fund Management jumped 8 percent after it said its capital surplus had increased, margins were steady and costs were set to be lower in the year ahead.

But hedge fund firm Man Group slipped 5 percent as its full-year results were hit by investment losses of $7.7 billion.

Industrial firm Coats Group also underperformed with a 5 percent drop as its full-year operating profit was hit by a rise in costs.

Small-cap recruiter Robert Walters surged 9 percent as investors focussed on the positive 2018 results rather than a cautious tone set by the company on Brexit and its impact on confidence.

GRAPHIC: WPP slow to catch up with
changing landscape in advertising industry, click

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 2.78% 1941.5 Delayed Quote.8.87%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IMI PLC 1.96% 964 Delayed Quote.0.21%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT 7.91% 365.8 Delayed Quote.14.74%
MAN GROUP PLC -4.09% 132.3465 Delayed Quote.3.87%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 9.58% 576.4 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
WPP GROUP 7.51% 888.13 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURBERRY GROUP
04:57aUK main index bounces back on WPP strength
RE
02/13Hopes of potential Brexit delay takes UK shares to four-month high
RE
02/12EUROPE MARKETS: Michelin Helps Drive Gains For Europe As Investors Eye Trade ..
DJ
02/12LONDON MARKETS: London Struggles As Investors Eye U.S. Politics; TUI Under Pr..
DJ
02/08EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Succumb To More Losses As Trade Worries Pres..
DJ
02/06APPLE : Correction to Apple Retail Chief Story (Feb. 5)
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06Apple Retail Chief Plans to Step Down -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 723 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Finance 2019 832 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 24,79
P/E ratio 2020 22,12
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 7 773 M
Chart BURBERRY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Fumbi Chima Chief Information Officer
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP8.87%10 303
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.75%92 241
KERING16.64%69 146
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.59%50 003
ROSS STORES13.92%35 124
GAP-1.40%9 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.