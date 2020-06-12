Log in
BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
Burberry : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/12/2020

Burberry Group plc (the 'Company') - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it received notification on 11 June 2020 that Julie Brown,Chief Operating and Financial Officer and a director of the Company, exercised nil-cost options over 73,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each in the Company ('Shares') granted to her on 30 January 2017. Following this exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold a total of 35,103 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6750 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.

On 11 June 2020 Julie Brown,also exercised an option over 3,952 Shares granted to her on 30 January 2017 under the Executive Share Plan 2016 ('ESP Exercise'). Following this ESP Exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold 1,903 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6700 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.

Director

Number of Shares received

Number of Shares sold to cover tax and fees

Julie Brown

73,000

35,103

3,952

1,903

12 June 2020

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Notification of dealing form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julie Brown

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating and Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Burberry Group plc

b)

LEI

213800PE1KEFCNFR1R50

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each

GB0031743007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost share options granted on 30 January 2017 and acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

73,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

73,000

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each

GB0031743007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£15.6750

35,103

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate

Total

£15.6750

35,103

£550,239.53

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-11

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julie Brown

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating and Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Burberry Group plc

b)

LEI

213800PE1KEFCNFR1R50

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each

GB0031743007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options granted on 30 January 2017 under the Executive Share Plan 2016.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,952

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

3,952

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each

GB0031743007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£15.6700

1,903

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate

Total

£15.6700

1,903

£29,820.01

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-11

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Disclaimer

Burberry Group plc published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:37:00 UTC
