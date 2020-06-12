Burberry : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Burberry Group plc (the 'Company') - Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that it received notification on 11 June 2020 that Julie Brown,Chief Operating and Financial Officer and a director of the Company, exercised nil-cost options over 73,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each in the Company ('Shares') granted to her on 30 January 2017. Following this exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold a total of 35,103 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6750 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.
On 11 June 2020 Julie Brown,also exercised an option over 3,952 Shares granted to her on 30 January 2017 under the Executive Share Plan 2016 ('ESP Exercise'). Following this ESP Exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold 1,903 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6700 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.
Director
Number of Shares received
Number of Shares sold to cover tax and fees
Julie Brown
73,000
35,103
3,952
1,903
12 June 2020
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Notification of dealing form
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Julie Brown
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating and Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Burberry Group plc
b)
LEI
213800PE1KEFCNFR1R50
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each
GB0031743007
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil-cost share options granted on 30 January 2017 and acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
73,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate
Total
Nil
73,000
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each
GB0031743007
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.6750
35,103
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate
Total
£15.6750
35,103
£550,239.53
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Julie Brown
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating and Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Burberry Group plc
b)
LEI
213800PE1KEFCNFR1R50
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each
GB0031743007
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options granted on 30 January 2017 under theExecutive Share Plan 2016.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
3,952
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate
Total
Nil
3,952
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument