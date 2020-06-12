Burberry : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Burberry Group plc (the 'Company') - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it received notification on 11 June 2020 that Julie Brown,Chief Operating and Financial Officer and a director of the Company, exercised nil-cost options over 73,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each in the Company ('Shares') granted to her on 30 January 2017. Following this exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold a total of 35,103 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6750 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.

On 11 June 2020 Julie Brown,also exercised an option over 3,952 Shares granted to her on 30 January 2017 under the Executive Share Plan 2016 ('ESP Exercise'). Following this ESP Exercise, and on the same day, Julie Brown subsequently sold 1,903 of these newly acquired Shares, at a price of £15.6700 per Share, to fund the tax and fees arising on the exercise, as set out below.

Director Number of Shares received Number of Shares sold to cover tax and fees Julie Brown 73,000 35,103 3,952 1,903

12 June 2020

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Julie Brown 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating and Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Burberry Group plc b) LEI 213800PE1KEFCNFR1R50 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each GB0031743007 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost share options granted on 30 January 2017 and acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 73,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 73,000 N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each GB0031743007 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £15.6750 35,103 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £15.6750 35,103 £550,239.53 e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-11 f) Place of the transaction XLON