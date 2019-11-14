Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burberry Group plc    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Burberry Partners With Tencent to Blend Retail and Social Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:36am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Burberry Group PLC said Thursday that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Chinese technology company Tencent Holding Ltd. (0700.HK) to develop social retail in China.

The British luxury-goods company said the first step will be opening a store in Shenzhen in the first half of 2020. The company's aim is to merge retail and social media to create a digital experience for its customers.

"Burberry and Tencent will pioneer a concept that blends social media and retail to create digital and physical spaces for engaged communities to interact, share and shop," Burberry said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 4.95% 2153 Delayed Quote.18.70%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.25% 2106.53 End-of-day quote.-24.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 327.4 End-of-day quote.4.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURBERRY GROUP PLC
05:36aBurberry Partners With Tencent to Blend Retail and Social Media
DJ
05:26aEUROPE : Daimler drives European shares lower as data stirs more fears
RE
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge
RE
02:40aBURBERRY : reports growth in second-quarter sales despite Hong Kong disruption
RE
11/11BURBERRY GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/08LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
DJ
10/30BURBERRY : Board Changes
PU
10/25Richemont teams up with designer Alber Elbaz for fashion venture
RE
10/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 snaps four-day winning run amid Brexit worries
RE
10/17Barneys enters deal to sell assets to Authentic Brands, B. Riley for $271 mil..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 838 M
EBIT 2020 459 M
Net income 2020 349 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 8 397 M
Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 092,24  GBp
Last Close Price 2 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Fumbi Chima Chief Information Officer
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC18.70%10 786
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.55%93 868
KERING30.13%73 679
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.77%63 327
ROSS STORES33.38%40 293
HENNES & MAURITZ49.77%31 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group