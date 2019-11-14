Burberry Partners With Tencent to Blend Retail and Social Media

By Giulia Petroni



Burberry Group PLC said Thursday that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Chinese technology company Tencent Holding Ltd. (0700.HK) to develop social retail in China.

The British luxury-goods company said the first step will be opening a store in Shenzhen in the first half of 2020. The company's aim is to merge retail and social media to create a digital experience for its customers.

"Burberry and Tencent will pioneer a concept that blends social media and retail to create digital and physical spaces for engaged communities to interact, share and shop," Burberry said.

