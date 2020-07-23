Burberry : Spring/Summer 2021 pre-collection

Burberry introduces its Spring/Summer 2021 Pre-Collection, designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. The lookbook is a celebration of the Burberry community, inspired by the outdoors and founder Thomas Burberry's legacy of discovery. Each person was shot in a look from the collection outside their home, in England.

'This season, I wanted to draw upon the familiar, the things that bring us comfort and strength. I returned to what first inspired me in the Burberry heritage house codes, like the check, iconic stripes and unicorn emblems, but revisited them with a new perspective, incorporating elements of both sophistication and street through the lens of the outdoors. England has some of the most beautiful antique gardens, so I really wanted to weave roses as a print throughout the collection. For the lookbook, I called upon the incredible talent at Burberry to open their doors and be a part of this journey - each interpreting the looks in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond. I am so proud of this collection which not only reflects and celebrates the unique codes that make the house, but also the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life.' Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer.

The collection explores pieces from the Burberry archive with a sense of modernity. A new graffitied love print is introduced, celebrating the power of connection. Familiar pieces and house codes inform the looks, from trench coats and barn jackets to pleated skirts and corset dresses. Tailoring is reinforced with relaxed proportions and new Burberry hallmarks. The signature Pocket Bag is continued in Horseferry- print canvas.