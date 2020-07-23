Log in
Burberry : Spring/Summer 2021 pre-collection

07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Burberry introduces its Spring/Summer 2021 Pre-Collection, designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. The lookbook is a celebration of the Burberry community, inspired by the outdoors and founder Thomas Burberry's legacy of discovery. Each person was shot in a look from the collection outside their home, in England.

'This season, I wanted to draw upon the familiar, the things that bring us comfort and strength. I returned to what first inspired me in the Burberry heritage house codes, like the check, iconic stripes and unicorn emblems, but revisited them with a new perspective, incorporating elements of both sophistication and street through the lens of the outdoors. England has some of the most beautiful antique gardens, so I really wanted to weave roses as a print throughout the collection. For the lookbook, I called upon the incredible talent at Burberry to open their doors and be a part of this journey - each interpreting the looks in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond. I am so proud of this collection which not only reflects and celebrates the unique codes that make the house, but also the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life.' Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer.

The collection explores pieces from the Burberry archive with a sense of modernity. A new graffitied love print is introduced, celebrating the power of connection. Familiar pieces and house codes inform the looks, from trench coats and barn jackets to pleated skirts and corset dresses. Tailoring is reinforced with relaxed proportions and new Burberry hallmarks. The signature Pocket Bag is continued in Horseferry- print canvas.

WOMEN

Signature gabardine outerwear is updated. Trench coats feature logo prints and oversized bellow pockets, and the car coat is reworked in organic cotton gabardine with bellow pockets and a detachable warmer. New motifs include a graffitied love print on a Vintage check shirt, and varsity graphic appliqués on a striped wool barn jacket and satin bomber, styled with wool gabardine longline shorts.

Tailoring is patchworked in plaid. A houndstooth check wool suit cinched with knitted sports stripes, and a marigold yellow check technical wool suit worn with a Vintage check shirt. An argyle technical Merino wool jacquard vest with cut-out details contrasted against a citrus orange short-sleeve shirt and pencil skirt.

English roses on a silk crepe de chine puff-sleeve shirt dress with exaggerated cuffs, and wool tailored trousers. A unicorn-print silk crepe de chine shirt and pleated skirt with logo details. A grain de poudre wool suit softened with a sheer scarf detail, worn over a velvet corset top.

MEN

Seasonal checks energise a soft fawn wool double-breasted jacket and trousers, a classic-fit suit in charcoal wool with globe graphic buttons, and a birch brown wool tailored jacket and trousers - styled with an orange Vintage check love-print shirt.

The Westminster Heritage Trench Coat worn with a reconstructed hoodie with a scarf detail and drawcord shorts. A logo-print car coat and hooded jacket with wool-mohair trousers. Barn jackets reworked with diamond quilting and stripes or varsity graphic appliqués - over Japanese raw denim straight-leg jeans and cashmere trackpants.

A bright yellow check cashmere sweater with a funnel-neck contrasted with archive beige check drawcord shorts. A montage-print sweatshirt worn with grain de poudre wool tailored trousers.

ACCESSORIES

BAGS

An evolution of Burberry signatures. Introducing our Pocket tote, debuting in Horseferry-print canvas, and the Soft Cube - an elongated take on the Cube - in quilted lambskin.

Our Basket bag features in striped wool, alongside a floral-print e-canvas Beach Tote. The Olympia bag returns in black lambskin and a new pouch style in Vintage check and quilted lambskin - both with a detachable strap.

SHOES

For women, sculptural leather pumps and sandals with wraparound ankle straps and chain-link details.

For men, logo-print leather sandals and the Arthur sneaker in gingham and Monogram print.

KEY COLOURS

Burberry tones of beige, birch brown, black and grey interspersed with bright accents in red, marigold yellow and citrus shades.

KEY PATTERNS AND PRINTS

An evolution of Riccardo's Burberry motifs: a graffitied love print, a laughing deer, English roses overlaid with our Horseferry House coordinates, and a 'Don't believe everything you think' slogan. Seasonal and signature checks, stripes, houndstooth and argyle patterns.

Burberry Group plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
