BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
Burberry : introduces carbon insetting and Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show certified carbon neutral

02/17/2020
  • Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show will be carbon neutral
  • Burberry takes measures to reduce carbon emissions and offset remaining impacts through programmes to reforest areas of Australia devasted by recent bushfires.
  • Burberry creates a 'Regeneration Fund' to support future carbon insetting projects in its global supply chain, starting with wool producers in Australia.

Burberry is pleased to announce that its Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show will be certified as carbon neutral as it takes measures to both reduce and offset the carbon emissions tied to the event. Burberry is also creating a Regeneration Fund to support a portfolio of carbon insetting projects to directly tackle the environmental impact of Burberry's operations.

The new insetting projects will be implemented within Burberry's own supply chain, working to promote biodiversity, restore ecosystems and support the livelihoods of local producers as well as storing carbon at source and removing it from the atmosphere. To kickstart the programme, Burberry is partnering with PUR Projet to design and implement regenerative agriculture practices with some of its wool producers in Australia. The project will work at farm level to improve carbon capture in soils, improve watershed and soil health, reduce dryland salinity and promote biodiverse habitats.

To reduce the environmental impact of the Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show, Burberry is taking a range of measures including holding the event in a certified sustainable venue, prioritising electric vehicles and not using any air freight. Any remaining carbon emissions will be offset through a savanna fire management project which works to reduce the risk of uncontrolled late dry season wild fires in Australia and mitigate damage caused to ecosystems. Burberry has also reviewed gifting for show guests, opting to collaborate with PUR Projet and their local partner to plant trees in Australia on guests' behalf to help restore native ecosystems devastated by the recent bushfires.

Pam Batty, VP of Corporate Responsibility, Burberry: 'At Burberry we are passionate about creating real change in our industry to build a more sustainable future and I am proud that we can express this through our biggest brand moments like our runway shows. As we look to the future, our move to implement carbon insetting in our supply chain is testament to our restless approach to finding new ways to protect our environment and strengthen our deep commitment to our local communities.'

This approach builds on Burberry's existing climate commitments approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) which apply to greenhouse gas emissions from Burberry's operations, covering scopes 1, 2 and 3. The targets for greenhouse gas emissions from Burberry's operations - scopes 1 and 2 - are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Burberry is already carbon neutral in the Americas region, EMEIA retail stores and UK operations and is on track to achieve its goal of being carbon neutral in its own global operations by 2022.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

  • Carbon insetting, as opposed to offsetting, occurs when agroforestry or tree planting projects are carried out directly within a company's own supply chain. More than just providing a source of carbon capture, insetting projects work with communities to help provide climate resilience, promote biodiversity, restore ecosystems and support the livelihoods of local producers.
  • Burberry's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show in September 2019 was also certified as carbon neutral.

Find out more about our latest Responsibility agenda here

Click here for more news.

Disclaimer

Burberry Group plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 20:26:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 792 M
EBIT 2020 463 M
Net income 2020 354 M
Finance 2020 798 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 8 092 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 115,10  GBp
Last Close Price 1 998,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC-9.37%10 501
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-0.06%106 136
KERING-0.99%78 538
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.77%55 293
ROSS STORES4.60%43 705
HENNES & MAURITZ7.36%34 843
