BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Annual General Meeting adopts all motions proposed by Board of Directors

07/06/2019 | 07:33am EDT

July 06, 2019

316 shareholders attended Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's Annual General Meeting at the Parkarena in Winterthur on July 6, 2019. They approved all of the Board's proposals. A dividend of CHF 6.00 per share will be distributed.

After a welcome address by Chairman of the Board of Directors Valentin Vogt and a review of the 2018 fiscal year from CEO Marcel Pawlicek and CFO Rolf Brändli, shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders at the AGM received a small gift as part of the celebration of Burckhardt Compression's 175th anniversary.

Change in the Board of Directors

As announced before the AGM, Hans Hess, a member of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's Board of Directors since 2006 and its chairman from 2006 to 2010, did not stand for re-election. He received a big round of applause for his services to the company. David Dean was elected as his successor. David was CEO of the Zug-based Bossard Group until April 2019 and is a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Group, Agta-Record Group (until the end of 2019), the Brugg Group and the Haag-Streit Group (a division of Metall Zug Group).

A total of 2'111'410 registered shares eligible to vote were represented at Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's Annual General Meeting, accounting for 81.48% of the share capital entered in the Share Register.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 11:32:01 UTC
