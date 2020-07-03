Log in
Burckhardt Compression : Annual General Meeting passes all proposals of Board of Directors

07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
Annual General Meeting passes all proposals of Board of Directors

July 03, 2020

Today's Annual General Meeting of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG took place without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with article 6b of the Swiss Federal Council's ordinance 2 on measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2). Shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. All proposals of the Board of Directors were passed. Ton Büchner was elected as the new chairman of the Board of Directors. The proposed dividend of CHF 6.00 per share was approved.

The Annual General Meeting took place at company headquarters in Winterthur, in the presence of the independent proxy, a representative of the external company auditor, Chairman of the Board of Directors Valentin Vogt, and Ton Büchner, who was standing for election to the Board of Directors as a new director and as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and by the board secretary. Shareholders passed all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority and approved the proposed dividend of CHF 6.00 per share.

Change in chairmanship
Valentin Vogt, former CEO of Burckhardt Compression from 2000 to 2011 and the delegate of the Board of Directors from 2002 on and, since 2011, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, was not standing for re-election, as had been announced earlier. Ton Büchner was elected as a new director and subsequently as the Board's new chairman. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site since March 2020, a member of the Board of Directors of Novartis since 2016, and a member of the Shareholders' Committee of Voith (D) since 2014. Ton Büchner thanked Valentin Vogt for his many years of outstanding and successful service. Valentin Vogt was the driving force behind the management buyout from Sulzer Group in 2002 and the decision to go public in 2006. He had a transformative impact on the company during the past 20 of the company's now 176-year history.

A total of 2'247'728 registered shares were represented at Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's AGM, which represents 84.49% of total registered share capital entered in the company's share register. The Annual General Meeting was recorded and will be available for viewing online at www.burckhardtcompression.com/agm/webcast from July 4, 2020.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
