BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Change in Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression

02/22/2019 | 12:40am EST

February 22, 2019

Hans Hess, a member of the Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG since 2006, will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of July 6, 2019. The Board of Directors will propose the election of David Dean, currently the CEO of Bossard Group, to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has regretfully accepted Hans Hess's decision not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2019. Hans Hess has served on the Board of Directors since 2006 and chaired the Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG from 2006 to 2010. Hans Hess became a director immediately after Burckhardt Compression Holding AG went public and was the listed company's first chairman. Burckhardt Compression benefited from the experience Hans Hess gained during his many years as CEO and director as well as from his excellent network of business contacts.

The Board of Directors will propose the election of David Dean to the Board of Directors at the pending Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2019. David Dean is stepping down from his position as CEO of the Zug-based Bossard Group in April 2019 and has been nominated for election to Bossard Group's Board of Directors at the company's pending 2019 Annual General Meeting.

David Dean (1959) is a Swiss certified expert for accounting and controlling and a Swiss certified public accountant and has also completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School in Boston and at the IMD in Lausanne. David Dean has been with Bossard Group since 1993. He was appointed its CFO in 1998 and its CEO in 2004. Under his leadership during the past 15 years, Bossard Group has become a global leading supplier of systems and services for industrial fasteners and assembly solutions. Bossard's sales in 2018 amounted to CHF 870 million, of which 80% was generated outside its domestic market, and it employed 2,500 people at 80 locations around the world.

David Dean is also member of the Board of Directors of Komax Group, Agta-Record Group and Haag-Streit Group (a division of the Metall Zug Group).

David Dean will be able to actively support Burckhardt Compression's ongoing development with his knowledge of global supply chains and international markets and his experience as a member of the board of directors of various companies.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:39:03 UTC
