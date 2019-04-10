Burckhardt Compression : provides Laby® compressors for LNG carrier with X-DF propulsion system

April 10, 2019
Burckhardt Compression is outfitting a 30,000 m3 LNG carrier operated by Knutsen OAS Shipping AS with Laby® compressors. The Laby® compressors will be delivered to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard as part of the fuel gas supply system built by Wärtsilä Oil & Gas Solutions and will supply the LNG carrier's WinGD X-DF 2-stroke, dual-fuel engine with LNG boil-off gas as fuel.
The X-DF engine, a two-stroke engine from Winterthur Gas & Diesel, allows both natural gas and marine diesel to be used as fuel for ship propulsion systems. Ship operators can switch between the two fuel types, maritime diesel and the boil-off gas that inevitably evaporates from LNG storage tanks, during operation.
