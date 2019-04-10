Log in
Burckhardt Compression : provides Laby® compressors for LNG carrier with X-DF propulsion system

04/10/2019

April 10, 2019

Burckhardt Compression is outfitting a 30,000 m3 LNG carrier operated by Knutsen OAS Shipping AS with Laby® compressors. The Laby® compressors will be delivered to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard as part of the fuel gas supply system built by Wärtsilä Oil & Gas Solutions and will supply the LNG carrier's WinGD X-DF 2-stroke, dual-fuel engine with LNG boil-off gas as fuel.

The X-DF engine, a two-stroke engine from Winterthur Gas & Diesel, allows both natural gas and marine diesel to be used as fuel for ship propulsion systems. Ship operators can switch between the two fuel types, maritime diesel and the boil-off gas that inevitably evaporates from LNG storage tanks, during operation.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 13:37:06 UTC
