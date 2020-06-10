Log in
BURE EQUITY AB (PUBL)

BURE EQUITY AB (PUBL)

(BURE)
  Report
06/10 06:53:15 am
206.2 SEK   +0.98%
Bure Equity publ : AQUIRES SHARES IN CAVOTEC

06/10/2020 | 06:33am EDT
BURE AQUIRES SHARES IN CAVOTEC May 11, 2020

Bure Equity AB (publ) has acquired 7,803,248 shares in Cavotec SA and thereafter holds 36.2 percent of the capital and the votes in the company.


Bure has acquired 7,803,248 shares in Cavotec on 8 May 2020. After the transaction, Bure's total holding in Cavotec amounts to 34,071,619 shares which is equivalent to 36.2 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. Cavotec is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The mandatory provisions in accordance with the Act on public takeover bids in the stock market do not apply as Cavotec is a Swiss company.

For more information, contact

Henrik Blomquist, CEO
henrik.blomquist@bure.se
Telephone: +46 (0) 8-614 00 20

Max Jonson, CFO
max.jonson@bure.se
Telephone +46 (0) 8-614 00 20

Disclaimer

Bure Equity AB published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:32:02 UTC
