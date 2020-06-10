Bure Equity publ : AQUIRES SHARES IN CAVOTEC

Bure Equity AB (publ) has acquired 7,803,248 shares in Cavotec SA and thereafter holds 36.2 percent of the capital and the votes in the company.



Bure has acquired 7,803,248 shares in Cavotec on 8 May 2020. After the transaction, Bure's total holding in Cavotec amounts to 34,071,619 shares which is equivalent to 36.2 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. Cavotec is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The mandatory provisions in accordance with the Act on public takeover bids in the stock market do not apply as Cavotec is a Swiss company.