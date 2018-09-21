BUREAU VERITAS: 2018 Field Trip: Focus on North America and Maxxam Analytics, a Bureau Veritas Group company

2018 Field Trip: Focus on North America and

Maxxam Analytics, a Bureau Veritas Group company

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, September 21, 2018 - Bureau Veritas held yesterday a Field Trip to Maxxam Analytics, a Bureau Veritas Group company, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The Group offered the opportunity to attending analysts and investors to visit its state-of-the-art Environmental and Food laboratories.

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President, Commodities, Industry & Facilities - North America, presented the expected progression of the Group's activities in North America through to 2020. Buildings & Infrastructure, Agri-Food and Power & Utilities activities are expected to drive this development and support Bureau Veritas in achieving the diversification of its portfolio. The initiatives taken in the region to support the digital strategy, thereby illustrating the progress made in the Group's transformation, were highlighted.

Donna Garbutt, Canada Country Chief Executive, presented the operations of Maxxam Analytics, a Bureau Veritas Group company. Maxxam Analytics was acquired in 2014 and is the Canadian leader in Environmental, Oil & Gas and Food testing services. The presentation highlighted the unique know-how and strong digital component of operations and services offered by Maxxam Analytics.

The presentation is available on the Group's website www.bureauveritas.com under Investors section.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees located in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com









