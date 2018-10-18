Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BUREAU VERITAS: Co-optation of Philippe Lazare as a member of the Board of Bureau Veritas

10/18/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Co-optation of Philippe Lazare as a member of
the Board of Bureau Veritas

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, October 18, 2018 - Prior to the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas SA on October 3, 2018, Mr. Jean-Michel Ropert tendered his resignation for personal reasons to the Chairman of the Board, Aldo Cardoso. The Board of Directors thanked him for his contribution to the Board over the past nine years.  

Considering this departure, the Board has, on the proposal of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, co-opted Mr. Philippe Lazare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group, as a Board member, from October 3, 2018 to the end of the duration of Mr. Jean-Michel Ropert's mandate, i.e. until the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that will take place to review the 2021 fiscal year statements.

The next Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be invited to ratify this co-optation in accordance with the provisions of Article L225-24 of the French Commercial Code.

Speaking about this co-optation, Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Bureau Veritas SA Board of Directors, declared: "I am delighted that Philippe Lazare has agreed to join the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors. He will provide his multisectoral knowledge and his experience as the head of a global leader in seamless payment solutions, at the heart of digital transformations which represent a major component of the Bureau Veritas strategy."

Biography

Philippe Lazare

Philippe Lazare is Chairman and CEO of Ingenico Group. Before joining Ingenico Group in 2007, Philippe Lazare was Executive Vice President of La Poste and CEO of its Retail activity, where he was notably in charge of developing and optimizing the largest distribution network in France. At La Poste, Philippe Lazare also held the position of CEO of Poste-Immo. Philippe Lazare has extensive experience in managing operations, notably as CEO of Eurotunnel where he managed the operations of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure (2001-2002), and as Chief Operating Officer of Air France, in charge of the industrial logistics division and fleet maintenance, which includes Air France Maintenance, Air France Industries and Servair. Philippe Lazare also held management positions at Sextant Avionics, a division of Thales (1990-1994), and at Groupe PSA (1983-1990). Philippe Lazare is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure d'Architecture de Paris-La Défense.

  About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees located in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com



Analysts/Investors contacts:


Media contacts: 		 



Laurent Brunelle: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09


Véronique Gielec: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01 		 
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com  
Florent Chaix: +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 Isabelle Laville : +33 (0)6 25 47 18 03  
florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com ilaville@replique-com.com  


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BUREAU VERITAS via Globenewswire
