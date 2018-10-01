Bureau Veritas : Inspectorate is Rebranding to Bureau Veritas

Effective as of today, October 1 2018, Inspectorate has adopted the Bureau Veritas brand name and logo. This development reflects Inspectorate's successful integration into the Bureau Veritas Group and will apply across all Inspectorate businesses around the globe.

The Bureau Veritas logo will be featured on our reports, certificates, invoices, customer portals and marketing materials.

However, all Inspectorate's legal trading entity names will remain unchanged. Therefore, all our legal documents, such as contracts, master service agreements, pricing agreements etc., will remain valid and the terms unchanged.

With this rebrand, we renew our commitment to our core values of safety, ethical integrity, service excellence and technical expertise. We are proud to have received consistent feedback from our customers that these values are recognised and add value to your business.

How will this impact you?

- The Bureau Veritas logo will be applied to reports, certificates, invoices, portals and marketing materials.

- Existing Inspectorate company names remain unchanged.

- Contracts & agreements remain unchanged.

- Bank accounts, registrations and certifications remain unchanged.

- Contact numbers, account managers and customer service contacts remain unchanged

- Excellent service levels to continue.

We are confident this will not affect any aspect of our valued relationships with our customers. Should you have any questions or concerns whatsoever regarding the changes outlined above, kindly contact us at contactus@bureauveritas.com