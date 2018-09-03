Log in
Bureau Veritas : Join Bureau Veritas at SMM 2018

09/03/2018 | 10:22am CEST

Bureau Veritas will be participating at SMM 2018, 4 - 7 September in Hamburg, Germany.

SMM, the world-leading trade fair for the maritime industry, will once again take place in Hamburg providing a unique opportunity for all marine stakeholders to network and perform business.

This year's event would be focused on Smart Shipping, as one of the most important aspects of the future of marine industry.

For this occasion, we will hold a press conference on September 4th at 11am - stand #101

Opening with Matthieu de Tugny, COO of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, introducing the current highlights and trends, the press conference continues with Hans Gaetjens, Regional CEO for Central Europe, talking about the infrastructure development for LNG as fuel, and ends with the signing ceremony announcing a partnership between Bureau Veritas and an online marketplace.

Join us at our Stand #101 (Hall B3.EG)

Increasing environmental regulation in the US, Europe, and China makes LNG a natural choice as both a power source and marine fuel. But widespread adoption depends on an efficient, secure LNG supply chain and infrastructure. Bureau Veritas is playing a key role at each stage of the LNG value chain, ensuring the viability and safety of projects, and helping bring together offshore operators, port authorities, shipowners and terminal operators to address challenges.

Click here to learn more about our activities.

Come meet our experts and learn how we can help you move forward.

For further information & detailed conference program, please visit the Official Website

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:21:06 UTC
