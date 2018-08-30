Bureau Veritas : at Gastech 2018

Bureau Veritas is joining the international maritime community at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference, September 17-20, in Barcelona, Spain.

Gastech will once again gather LNG industry experts from all around the world. This year's platform is expecting more than 30,000 Attendees and 700 exhibitors.

We will be presenting in the following technical sessions for this occasion:

Implementation of New Technologies for LNG Carriers - Monday, 17th September at 3:15pm

Bureau Veritas in collaboration with DSME, will present their joint project 'Implementation of New Technologies for LNG Carriers'. The presentation will address the challenges during the design, construction, and certification of novel technologies increasing the overall LNG carrier's efficiency.

Small Scale LNG / LNG Powered Vehicles - Tue, 18th September at 11:30am

Carlos Guerrero, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Global Market Leader for Tankers & Gas Carriers, will present the assessment of Innovative Small-Scale LNG Carrier Concepts describing this innovative segment, the technologies and solutions implemented or proposed in addition to the specificities of the LNG bunkering ships and some novel concept designs in the frame of small-scale LNG transportation currently being developed.

Floating LNG - Regasification - Wed, 19th September at 4:30pm

Philippe Cambos, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Director and Senior Technical Advisor, will co-present 'Hi-ReGAS System Assessment' together with HHI. The presentation will address the FRSUs classification by Bureau Veritas, including the regasification system and a description of the competitive advantages of the Hi-ReGAS.

