BUREAU VERITAS (BVI)
Bureau Veritas : issues approval for GTT’s new NO96 Flex cargo containment system

09/18/2018 | 10:43am CEST
  • The Approval in Principle (AiP) for the new cargo containment system (CCS) was delivered at Gastech 2018 in Barcelona today

Paris-La Défense, France, September 17th, 2018: Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services, today announced that it has formally issued GTT with an approval in principle (AiP) for the development of a new CCS evolution of the NO96 range.

This CCS, named NO96 Flex, benefits from the NO96 proven technology as well as the use of an efficient foam panel insulation.

Mathieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore said:'Bureau Veritas is delighted to be able to help accompany GTT in its ambitions to continue capturing and innovating solutions in the field of LNG containment for the gas supply chain.'

Philippe Berterottière Chairman and CEO GTT is receiving the AIP from Philippe Cambos Director - Senial Technical Advisor BV M&O.

The NO96 Flex CCS maintains the main elements of the NO96 technology which have become key factors in its success. The insulating panels are mechanically anchored to the inner hull. The double metallic barrier concept remains with an unchanged secondary Invar® membrane but with an evolution of the primary membrane, this is changed from Invar to corrugated stainless steel.

Initiated with NO96 L-03 technology, the integration of insulating foam panels within the NO96 system is now enhanced to take advantage of the continuous improvement in thermal performance of Polyurethane foam material.

The use of PU Foam at primary and secondary levels will allow an LNG boil-off rate reduction down to 0.07%V per day . Since the beginning of this development in 2017, GTT has been in constant exchange with the major yards constructing NO96. A mock-up phase is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT concluded: 'With the development of NO96 Flex technology, GTT once again demonstrates its philosophy for continuous improvement of its proven technologies.'

X-section of NO96 Flex CCS

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 74,000 employees in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories located all across the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure, and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Capucine Rios
Communications & Events Manager
Bureau Veritas
+33 (0) 6 30 47 09 81

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas SA published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:42:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 768 M
EBIT 2018 696 M
Net income 2018 346 M
Debt 2018 2 058 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 28,47
P/E ratio 2019 24,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 10 047 M
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Michaud-Daniel Chief Executive Officer
Aldo Cardoso Chairman
François Chabas Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stéphane Bacquaert Director
Jean-Michel Ropert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUREAU VERITAS-0.26%11 748
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 043
CINTAS CORPORATION36.35%22 795
UNITED RENTALS-4.05%13 980
TELEPERFORMANCE41.31%11 459
LG CORP--.--%11 250
