Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bureau Veritas    BVI   FR0006174348

BUREAU VERITAS (BVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bureau Veritas : successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:31am CEST

Bureau Veritas successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, September 28, 2018 - Bureau Veritas has successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025 and carrying a coupon of 1.875%.

The transaction was 2 times oversubscribed illustrating the high confidence of investors in the Bureau Veritas model as well as the quality of its credit profile.

With this issuance Bureau Veritas seizes attractive market conditions to anticipate the refinancing of its 2019 maturities and allow to lengthen the average maturity of its debt while optimizing its cost. 

Barclays Bank Plc and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC Bank Plc and Natixis acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.
Commerzbank, Merrill Lynch International and Natwest Markets Plc acted as Passive Joint Bookrunners.

* * *

Disclaimer

The bonds will be offered only by way of private placement to institutional investors. The securities may not be offered or sold or otherwise made available to retail investors. No key information document under PRIIPS regulation has been and will be prepared.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor
a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe the notes in any country, in particular in the United
States.

The publication, distribution or transmission of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to legal restrictions.Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

* * *



About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees located in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com
 




Contact 		 
Analysts/Investors: Press:
Laurent Brunelle: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 Véronique Gielec: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com
Florent Chaix: +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 Isabelle Laville : +33 (0)6 25 47 18 03
florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com ilaville@replique-com.com
   

                                



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BUREAU VERITAS via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUREAU VERITAS
07:31aBUREAU VERITAS : successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue ..
GL
09/27BUREAU VERITAS : Join Bureau Veritas at NDA Nuclear Supply Chain Event
AQ
09/24BUREAU VERITAS : calls on construction industry to 'Work Smarter' on reducing Si..
AQ
09/21ROSCAN MINERALS : Defines Numerous Strong Gold Anomalies at Its 100%-owned Kandi..
AQ
09/21BUREAU VERITAS : 2018 Field Trip: Focus on North America and Maxxam Analytics, a..
GL
09/20BUREAU VERITAS : issues approval for GTT's new NO96 Flex cargo containment syste..
AQ
09/20AURELIUS MINERALS : Intersects 21.5 Metres Grading 4.2 gt Gold at Mikwam Propert..
AQ
09/20BUREAU VERITAS : Duty Holder 18th Edition Wiring Regulations Seminar Series
AQ
09/20CAREER STORY : Lee Perry, Health & Safety Consultant
AQ
09/19BUREAU VERITAS : Join Bureau Veritas at Shipping2030 Asia
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Bureau Veritas announces collaboration with Oritain 
07/27Bureau Veritas' (BVRDF) CEO Didier Michaud-Daniel on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
07/26Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification reports 1H results 
03/02Bureau Veritas' (BVRDF) CEO Didier Michaud-Daniel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnin.. 
03/01Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 775 M
EBIT 2018 701 M
Net income 2018 349 M
Debt 2018 2 085 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 28,26
P/E ratio 2019 24,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,53x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 10 011 M
Chart BUREAU VERITAS
Duration : Period :
Bureau Veritas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUREAU VERITAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,7 €
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Michaud-Daniel Chief Executive Officer
Aldo Cardoso Chairman
François Chabas Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stéphane Bacquaert Director
Jean-Michel Ropert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUREAU VERITAS-0.61%11 748
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 111
CINTAS CORPORATION26.80%23 149
UNITED RENTALS-1.67%13 951
LG CORP--.--%11 369
TELEPERFORMANCE35.87%10 962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.