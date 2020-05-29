Bureau Veritas : Las Vegas Sands and Bureau Veritas to Partner on Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program through BV Safe Guard™ Label

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced it has entered into an agreement with Las Vegas Sands to deploy the Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label for all Sands properties worldwide. Designed to support the operational restart activities of the hospitality and restaurant industries, the Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program.

As an independent, third-party partner to Sands, Bureau Veritas will:

Review detailed safety guides and protocols to achieve hygiene excellence using industry best practices, local laws and requirements, and leading medical expertise

Leverage best-in-class digital solutions to conduct audits of Sands' properties to ensure compliance with hygiene protocols and operational requirements

Administer Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label upon successful audit to demonstrate Sands is in compliance, thus providing an extra layer of assurance to their Team Members, guests, and suppliers

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO Bureau Veritas North America, commented:

"For nearly 200 years, Bureau Veritas has been a source of truth and trust in our communities. We are very excited to work in partnership with Sands, as they take this very important step to build that trust and confidence with travelers as they restart their operations. Every guest visiting their resorts can take comfort in knowing that they hold the Bureau Veritas Safe GuardTM label, and are following the industry's strongest safety standards and hygiene protocols––built on a foundation of excellence, and science-based evidence."

"Restart your Business with BV"

The Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely.

Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas' health, safety and sustainability programs including "Restart your Business with BV." Bringing the best of Cleveland Clinic, Bureau Veritas is able to leverage the strategic insight, advice and recommendations of the world's leading medical community to develop protocols, guidelines and standards that help businesses restart their operations safely and meet appropriate health, safety and hygiene requirements.

