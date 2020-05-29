Log in
Bureau Veritas : Las Vegas Sands and Bureau Veritas to Partner on Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program through BV Safe Guard™ Label

05/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced it has entered into an agreement with Las Vegas Sands to deploy the Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label for all Sands properties worldwide. Designed to support the operational restart activities of the hospitality and restaurant industries, the Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program.

As an independent, third-party partner to Sands, Bureau Veritas will:

  • Review detailed safety guides and protocols to achieve hygiene excellence using industry best practices, local laws and requirements, and leading medical expertise
  • Leverage best-in-class digital solutions to conduct audits of Sands' properties to ensure compliance with hygiene protocols and operational requirements
  • Administer Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label upon successful audit to demonstrate Sands is in compliance, thus providing an extra layer of assurance to their Team Members, guests, and suppliers

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO Bureau Veritas North America, commented: 
"For nearly 200 years, Bureau Veritas has been a source of truth and trust in our communities. We are very excited to work in partnership with Sands, as they take this very important step to build that trust and confidence with travelers as they restart their operations. Every guest visiting their resorts can take comfort in knowing that they hold the Bureau Veritas Safe GuardTM label, and are following the industry's strongest safety standards and hygiene protocols––built on a foundation of excellence, and science-based evidence."

"Restart your Business with BV"
The Safe GuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely.

Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas' health, safety and sustainability programs including "Restart your Business with BV."  Bringing the best of Cleveland Clinic, Bureau Veritas is able to leverage the strategic insight, advice and recommendations of the world's leading medical community to develop protocols, guidelines and standards that help businesses restart their operations safely and meet appropriate health, safety and hygiene requirements.

For more information on "Restart Your Business with BV", please contact
restartwithbvna@bureauveritas.com and visit: https://www.bvna.com/magazine/restart-resource-center.

About Bureau Veritas 
Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Theresa Anderson
+1 917 344 4593
Theresa.Anderson@bureauveritas.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-and-bureau-veritas-to-partner-on-hygiene-excellence-and-safety-program-through-bv-safe-guard-label-301067717.html

SOURCE Bureau Veritas


© PRNewswire 2020
