PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 26, 2020

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 26, 2020:

All the resolutions submitted have been adopted

The ordinary shareholder’s meeting (the "Shareholders’ Meeting") of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today behind closed doors.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting have been adopted, among which:

the approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2019;

the ratification of the co-option of Mr. Jérôme Michiels as Director;

the reappointment of Mrs. Siân Herbert-Jones, Mrs. Stéphanie Besnier and Mr. Claude Ehlinger as Directors;

the approval of the components of the compensation policy applicable to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2020 financial year;

the approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;

the approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2019 financial year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer; and

the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares.

During the presentation of the Board’s reports, Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. François Chabas, Executive Vice-President Finance, presented the highlights of the financial year 2019, the results of 2019, detailing in particular the revenue, adjusted operating profit, earning per share (EPS), cash flow statement and the financial position.

Then Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel presented the business review, the first quarter revenue and the outlook for 2020. He also presented the strategy pursued by the Group as regards for the corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Pascal Lebard, Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, presented respectively the corporate governance as well as the compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2019 and the compensation policy applicable for the 2020 financial year.

The audio recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the presentation made during the Shareholders’ Meeting and the results of the vote of the resolutions submitted to the Shareholder’ Meeting will be available on the Company's website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting ).





About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com , and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com .





