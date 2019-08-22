Log in
BURFD CAPUNSADR

(BRFRY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/19 10:30:36 am
9.6544 USD   -2.48%
03:02pINVESTOR ALERT - BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED (BRFRF, BRFRY) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF : October 21, 2019
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT - Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

08/22/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: BRFRF, BRFRY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Burford securities between March 18, 2015 and August 7, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brfrf.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Burford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors; (2) these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent; and (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants' statements about Burford's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brfrf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Burford you have until October 21, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---burford-capital-limited-brfrf-brfry---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-october-21-2019-300905916.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
