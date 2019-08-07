Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burford Capital Limited    BUR   GG00B4L84979

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Burford Capital : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest short attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:21am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Short-seller Muddy Waters has sparked a 2 billion pound slump in shares of Burford Capital, a London-listed fund that finances lawsuits in return for a cut of any payouts, after criticising its accounts and saying it had bet on its shares falling.

Muddy Waters, known in financial markets for regularly declaring short equity positions on the basis of its in-house research, also criticised Burford's top shareholder Invesco Asset Management and under-fire British money manager Neil Woodford for what it termed improper behaviour.

Burford had "egregiously" misrepresented its return on invested capital and internal rate of returns, the short-seller said.

In response, Burford said its litigation finance returns rose to their highest level as of June 30 and it had more than $400 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand as of Aug. 5.

The company, which last month reported a 36% rise in first-half profit after tax to $225 million, said it would issue a detailed response to the report as soon as practicable.

Burford also said its chief executive and chief investment officer had told the company's board they would buy the company's shares once the response had been published.

Invesco, which owns about 14% of Burford, rejected any accusation of improper or unethical behaviour. "Invesco's legal advisers are reviewing the accusations and we expect we will be able to make a broader statement in due course," it said

Woodford was not immediately available for comment.

Burford shares were down 584 pence or 52 percent at 536p by 1505 GMT.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Marc Jones and David Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
11:21aBURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in la..
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:05aBURFORD CAPITAL : Report Critique Meritless, Principals to Buy Stock
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:30aLONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Fight Back As The Dust Settles On Trade War Es..
DJ
04:50aBURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re US Research Firm Document
PU
03:05aBURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
PU
08/02BURFORD CAPITAL : Notification of transactions by PDMRs
PU
07/26BURFORD CAPITAL : Posts profit bump to $225m
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 499 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 392 M
Debt 2019 404 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 7,63x
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
EV / Sales2019 6,78x
EV / Sales2020 5,64x
Capitalization 2 983 M
Chart BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burford Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,35  $
Last Close Price 13,64  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer
Peter Edward Middleton Chairman
Elizabeth O'Connell Chief Financial Officer
Ed Thieberger Chief Technology Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-32.31%2 978
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 226
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD13.01%4 874
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.05%3 988
REC LTD13.34%3 849
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP51.37%3 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group