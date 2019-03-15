Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burford Capital Limited    BUR   GG00B4L84979

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/15 12:35:00 pm
1814 GBp   -2.99%
01:29pBURFORD CAPITAL : Notification of transactions by PDMRs
PU
03/13BURFORD CAPITAL : reports record 2018 results
PU
03/08BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Burford Capital : Notification of transactions by PDMRs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PDMRS

Released : 15 March 2019

RNS Number : 0849T Burford Capital

15 March 2019

15 March 2019

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain estate planning and charitable giving transactions by Christopher P. Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer.

Estate planning

As announced previously, Mr Molot transferred 4,000,000 ordinary shares in Burford to Jonathan Molot LLC (the "LLC"), a company which is controlled by Mr Molot. Ongoing annual movement of ownership interests in the LLC back-and-forth between Mr Molot and annual trusts established by Mr Molot of which he and his family members are the beneficiaries is expected as a normal part of the US estate planning undertaken. A further such movement occurred as of 15 March 2019 with a 23.19796 % interest in the LLC being returned to Mr Molot from the Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust.

These transfers do not affect the overall interest in shares in Burford held by Mr Molot and the associated annual trusts.

Charitable giving

Messrs Bogart and Molot have each established US charitable foundations and have each donated 250,000 ordinary shares in Burford to their respective foundation; in Mr Bogart's case, those shares were returned to Mr Bogart from Christopher Bogart LLC before their gift to the foundation, and in Mr Molot's case, those shares were held by him personally. The foundations intend to give that donated stock to various charitable organizations over time, with a multi-year giving horizon.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transfers mentioned above are included at the end of this announcement. These notifications are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

Elizabeth O'Connell, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

+1 212 235 6825

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3037 2000 Jonny Allison

Nicholas Harland

Liberum Capital Limited - Joint Broker Richard Crawley

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Jamie Richards

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker Charlie Farquhar

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Jonathan Abbott

Montfort Communications Limited - Financial Communications Robert Bailhache - email

+44 (0)20 3770 7908

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly tradedon the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington DC, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Jonathan Molot, a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

23.19796% interest in Jonathan Molot LLC, whose sole asset is 4,000,000 shares in Burford Capital Limited

Identification code

N/A

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

    Transfer of membership interests to Jonathan Molot

  • (c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)Zero

23.19796% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

    15 March 2019

  • (f) Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

  • (a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

23.19796% interest in Jonathan Molot LLC, whose

instrument, type of

sole asset is 4,000,000 shares in Burford Capital

instrument

Limited

Identification code

N/A

(b)

Nature of the transaction

(c)

Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

23.19796% interest

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

· Aggregated volume

· Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2019

(f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

Transfer of membership interests from Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

  • (a) Position/status

(a)

Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of nil par value

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

(b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from Christopher Bogart LLC

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

Zero

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

· Aggregated volume

· Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2019

(f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

250,000

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Christopher Bogart,a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

    Transfer of shares to Christopher Bogart

  • (c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)Zero

250,000

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

    15 March 2019

  • (f) Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Christopher Bogart

2

Reason for the notification

  • (a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of nil par value

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

(b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to The Christopher Bogart and

Elizabeth O'Connell Foundation

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

250,000

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

· Aggregated volume

· Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2019

(f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

The Christopher Bogart and Elizabeth O'Connell Foundation

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Christopher Bogart, a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

    Transfer of shares from Christopher Bogart

  • (c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)Zero

250,000

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

    15 March 2019

  • (f) Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

  • (a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
01:29pBURFORD CAPITAL : Notification of transactions by PDMRs
PU
03/13BURFORD CAPITAL : reports record 2018 results
PU
03/08BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
01/09BURFORD CAPITAL : Notice of FY18 Results & Earnings Call
PU
01/04BURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018Want to sue Venezuela for millions? These firms can help, for a price
RE
2018BURFORD CAPITAL : secures funding for $1.6 billion in new litigation investments
PU
2018BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments
PU
2018BURFORD CAPITAL : Capital Markets Event
PU
2018BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 454 M
EBIT 2019 362 M
Net income 2019 312 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 16,65
P/E ratio 2020 14,16
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,13x
Capitalization 5 413 M
Chart BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burford Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,2 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer
Peter Edward Middleton Chairman
Elizabeth O'Connell Chief Financial Officer
Ed Thieberger Chief Technology Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED12.92%5 413
CITIC LTD-3.29%43 512
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 824
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD6.02%4 379
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.59%4 243
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD-6.03%4 142
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.