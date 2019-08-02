Log in
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : Notification of transactions by PDMRs

08/02/2019

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PDMRS

Released : 02 August 2019

RNS Number : 8017H Burford Capital Limited 02 August 2019

2 August 2019

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has been notified of the usual annual transactions associated with certain estate planning by Christopher P. Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer.

As announced previously, Mr Bogart transferred 7,647,727 ordinary shares in Burford to Christopher Bogart LLC ("CB LLC"), a company which is controlled by Mr Bogart. Ongoing annual movement of ownership interests in CB LLC back-and-forth between Mr Bogart and annual trusts established by Mr Bogart of which he and his family members are the beneficiaries is expected as a normal part of the US estate planning undertaken. Certain further such movements occurred as of 1 August 2019, with a 40.582321% interest in CB LLC being returned to Mr Bogart from the Christopher P. Bogart 2018 Trust. Mr Bogart subsequently transferred a 40.582321% interest in CB LLC to the Christopher P. Bogart 2019 Trust, of which Mr Bogart is initially the sole beneficiary. These transfers do not affect the overall interest in shares in Burford held by Mr Bogart and the associated annual trusts.

As announced previously, Mr Molot transferred 4,000,000 ordinary shares in Burford to Jonathan Molot LLC ("JM LLC"), a company which is controlled by Mr Molot. Ongoing annual movement of ownership interests in JM LLC back-and-forth between Mr Molot and annual trusts established by Mr Molot of which he and his family members are the beneficiaries is expected as a normal part of the US estate planning undertaken. Certain further such movements occurred as of 1 August 2019, with a 2.89204% interest in JM LLC being returned to Mr Molot from the Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust, and a 15.7978% interest in JM LLC being returned to Mr Molot from the Jonathan T. Molot 2018 Trust. Mr Molot subsequently transferred a 41.8878% interest in JM LLC to the Jonathan T. Molot 2019 Trust, of which Mr Molot is initially the sole beneficiary. These transfers do not affect the overall interest in shares in Burford held by Mr Molot and the associated annual trusts.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transfers mentioned above are included at the end of this announcement. These notifications are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

Elizabeth O'Connell, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

+1 212 235 6825

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3037 2000 Jonny Allison

Alex Reynolds

Liberum Capital Limited - Joint Broker Richard Crawley

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Jamie Richards

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker Charlie Farquhar

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Jonathan Abbott

Montfort Communications Limited - Financial Communications Robert Bailhache - email

+44 (0)20 3770 7908

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly tradedon the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington DC, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Christopher Bogart

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive

Officer

(b) Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

40.582321% interest in Christopher Bogart LLC,

instrument, type of

which holds 7,647,727 shares in Burford Capital

instrument

Limited

Identification code

N/A

(b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of membership interests from Christopher P.

Bogart 2018 Trust

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

40.582321% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Christopher Bogart, a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Initial

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each placewhere transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

40.582321% interest in Christopher Bogart LLC,

instrument, type of

which holds 7,647,727 shares in Burford Capital

instrument

Limited

Identification code

N/A

(b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of membership interests to Christopher

Bogart

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

40.582321% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Christopher Bogart

2

Reason for the notification

  • (a) Position/status

  • (b) Initial notification /Amendment

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

40.582321% interest in Christopher Bogart LLC, which holds 7,647,727 shares in Burford Capital Limited

Identification code

N/A

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of membership interests to Christopher P. Bogart 2019 Trust

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

40.582321% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Christopher P. Bogart 2019 Trust

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Christopher Bogart, a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b) Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

40.582321% interest in Christopher Bogart LLC, which holds 7,647,727 shares in Burford Capital Limited

Identification code

N/A

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of membership interests from Christopher Bogart

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

40.582321% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A person closely associated with Jonathan Molot, a PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b) Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type ofinstrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

2.89204% interest in Jonathan Molot LLC, which holds 4,000,000 shares in Burford Capital Limited

Identification code

N/A

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

    Transfer of membership interests to Jonathan Molot

  • (c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

Zero

2.89204% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

  • (a) Position/status

    A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

  • (b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)Name

(b) LEIBurford Capital Limited 549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

2.89204% interest in Jonathan Molot LLC, which holds 4,000,000 shares in Burford Capital Limited

Identification code

N/A

  • (b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of membership interests from Jonathan T. Molot 2017 Trust

(c)Price(s)and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)

Zero

2.89204% interest

  • (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

    N/A

  • (e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

(f)Place of the transaction

N/A

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:19:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 499 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 392 M
Debt 2019 404 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84x
P/E ratio 2020 8,75x
EV / Sales2019 8,51x
EV / Sales2020 7,09x
Capitalization 3 846 M
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,43  $
Last Close Price 17,59  $
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer
Peter Edward Middleton Chairman
Elizabeth O'Connell Chief Financial Officer
Ed Thieberger Chief Technology Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-12.38%3 851
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 670
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD15.53%4 896
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.89%4 074
REC LTD11.58%3 904
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD-6.98%3 707
